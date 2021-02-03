The Las Vegas Review-Journal sent ripples though the football world with a report that unnamed “NFL insiders expect the Raiders to field calls from teams inquiring about [Derek] Carr’s availability.” The newspaper went on to suggest that “increased demand” for Carr, who enjoyed a top-10 season in several major passing categories, could lead to a three-way trade that brings Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to Las Vegas.

Following his trade request — one the Texans claimed recently they have “zero interest” in accommodating — Watson has been at the center of countless potential trade scenarios. The Review-Journal did not spell out why the Raiders might need a three-way deal to land Watson, but it could be on the assumption that Houston’s disappointing experience with Derek Carr’s older brother David, a quarterback the Texans took No. 1 overall in 2002, would be a hindrance to any kind of direct swap.

Derek Carr, 29, completed his seventh season with the Raiders and his third with head coach Jon Gruden. His numbers had tailed off sharply following an impressive start to his career, but they began to rebound under Gruden, and in 2020 Carr posted his best marks in passer rating (101.4) and QBR (71.0) while throwing 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Still, the price that the Raiders reportedly “would have to receive” for Carr — two first-round picks — could represent an overly optimistic view of the market for his services.

For a point of comparison, the Detroit Lions are set to receive two first-round picks and a third-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams for Stafford, who is widely considered a superior player to Carr. However, part of that price includes the Rams essentially paying the Lions to take Goff’s albatross contract, a four-year, $134 million extension that runs through the 2024 season, off their hands.

If and when the Texans do decide to trade Watson, he could command a massive bounty as arguably the NFL’s best young quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes. Among the teams thought to be interested in trading for him are the Miami Dolphins, despite the fact that they drafted Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall just last year.

Tagovailoa added to that speculation Monday when he told the Dan Patrick Show that he was “not too sure” about his future in Miami. “I don’t have any control over those trade deals and whatnot,” said the 22-year-old.

The Dolphins could potentially add this year’s No. 3 pick — which they got from the Texans in a 2019 trade involving offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil — and more draft capital and/or players to a Watson deal, making them strong contenders in the as-yet-hypothetical sweepstakes. In that regard, though, they could be one-upped within their division by the New York Jets, who can dangle the No. 2 overall pick and possibly their own young quarterback, Sam Darnold, as well as other assets.

The San Francisco 49ers are further back at No. 12 in this year’s draft, but they have also been linked to Watson rumors, particularly given that they would incur just $2.8 million in dead-money charges against the salary cap were they to part ways with Jimmy Garoppolo, who has no guaranteed money left on his contract. The Texans, for their part, might prefer to send Watson to an NFC team, although his no-trade clause gives him a major say in any potential deal.

But wait — could Garoppolo be going to the Minnesota Vikings in a transaction that reunites 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan with Kirk Cousins, whom he developed in Washington? That scenario made the rounds on Monday, leading San Francisco players such as running back Raheem Mostert and star tight end George Kittle to speak out in favor of Garoppolo.

Other quarterbacks who may well wind up on the trade block include Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons, who could use the No. 4 pick on his replacement, and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz, who played poorly this season and was benched for Jalen Hurts, the team’s second-round pick last year.

As the Review-Journal noted in listing potential suitors for Carr, teams that could be looking for a veteran signal-caller this offseason include Washington, the Chicago Bears, the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots. Then there are the Dallas Cowboys, who still have not been able to agree with Dak Prescott on a contract extension and may prefer to resolve the standoff by trading him. Oh, and other franchises who might want to make a move at the game’s most important position include the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.