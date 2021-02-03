Now Parra is coming off a down season with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He signed there for $2.5 million and had a $3 million vesting option for 2021. But by returning to the States, and to his most recent MLB team, Parra will attempt to make the 26-man roster out of camp. Washington needs one more reserve and could use a lefty for pinch-hit situations. But the Nationals would still have to add Parra to their 40-man roster before activating him. They are at 39 players and could keep the last spot empty for roster flexibility.

In Japan, Parra slashed .267/.305/.384 in 47 games with the Giants’ top team. He made eight other appearances in the minors. From that limited sample, Parra isn’t a great fit for the Nationals’ remaining bench spot. The other four will be filled by catcher Alex Avila, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, utility man Josh Harrison and outfielder Andrew Stevenson. Harrison, another veteran, can play second, third, left and right. Stevenson, 26, projects to be the club’s fourth outfielder.

That leaves little room for Parra — aside from the obvious ways he improved team chemistry two years ago. There is a loose argument for adding another left-handed bat to the bench (whether that is Parra or another player in the organization). But there’s a good argument for the Nationals to address that hole through free agency before camp.

Avila hits left-handed. But, as the backup catcher, he is unlikely to pinch-hit unless its an emergency. Stevenson, also a left-handed hitter, could often be saved as a late-inning defensive replacement for Kyle Schwarber. And then there’s Luis García, the 20-year-old infielder who slashed .276/.302/.366 from the left side in 139 plate appearances in 2020.

Yet the Nationals’ general philosophy is to keep top prospects in the minors unless they can play every day. So if Carter Kieboom is their third baseman, and veteran Starlin Castro starts at second, that theory would squeeze García out of the regular lineup and land him with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings or Class AA Harrisburg Senators. Who backs up shortstop Trea Turner in that scenario? Turner rarely sits, and Castro, Kieboom and Harrison could all spell him in a pinch.

Other bench options on the 40-man roster are infielders Jake Noll and Yasel Antuna, outfielder Yadiel Hernández and catcher Tres Barrera. Hernández, also a left-handed hitter, is a possibility after debuting in September. Antuna, like García, is a top prospect who will almost certainly start the season in the minors. The Nationals don’t typically carry a third catcher, removing Barrera from the immediate discussion.

But, as far as Parra is concerned, this is looking too far ahead. He will report to spring training later this month. Remaining members of the 2019 team may even dust off their shark gear for workouts. And when he comes to the plate — whether in West Palm or Washington — the Nationals will have a choice to make. It will concern a certain song.