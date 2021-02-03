“He has the heart of a lion, there’s no question about that,” Keough said. “But the learning curve has been really steep.”

Keough knew in the summer that he was facing one of his biggest challenges since becoming Langley’s coach three years ago. Two of his rising goaltenders transferred, prompting Keough to use social media and a widespread email to find a new netminder.

Song, meanwhile, was preparing for the upcoming club swim season when his friend Alston Zhang, a junior defenseman for Langley, texted, asking him to join the team. “I was tired of swimming and it was like a God-sent opportunity to try a sport I was already interested in, [so] I took it,” said Song, who could skate a little bit.

In early August, Keough and senior captain Charlie Tourbaf went to a Starbucks for an introduction with their future 6-foot-1, 185-pound goalie, whose only hockey experience was an online referee training course. Tourbaf admitted he was nervous about the team’s prospects.

Keough didn’t hold back. He explained to Song and a Langley lacrosse player, who lasted two weeks before quitting, that playing goalie was going to be the hardest thing they ever did. “It’s gonna suck and it’s gonna suck some more with the training,” he explained, “but once you taste ice hockey, everything is going to seem boring after that.”

Song returned home from the meeting and surprised his father, Jay, with the news that he was playing hockey, a sport that was never talked about in their household.

“I was like ‘Are you serious?’ ” the father said. “He doesn’t have any hockey gear and never had any official training and he told me that he got the position.”

The team funded most of Song’s equipment as well as his skating and goalie lessons.

Song spent all September working with a private skating instructor before being sent to the Goalie Academy in Loudoun County to learn the basics of the position. During his first day of goalie lessons in October, he was surrounded by 7- and 8-year-old children.

Training, on Sunday mornings, included skating movements such as butterflying and shuffling. It progressed to standing on the crease and catching shots with the glove hand to work on hand-eye coordination. Later on, a trainer skated down the ice and fired shots at Song so he could get used to breakaways.

At a practice a couple of weeks before Langley’s season opener, Song was inside the net, standing awkwardly over the blue paint. As shots rocketed past the rookie, Keough turned to his coaching staff: “It’s going to be a long season, boys.”

Langley entered its first game against Fauquier/Highlands on Oct. 30 hoping the opponent had not figured out that the team’s starting goalie was a longtime swimmer. As Fauquier persistently put shots on net during the first period, it was clear the secret was out.

“I can tell he was worried that the rest of the team was going to hang a loss on his shoulder,” Keough said. “Then I watched his teammates fight for every puck and keep down the shots on net. That’s when he realized these guys got [his] back no matter what.”

Langley trailed 3-2 before the team scored six consecutive goals and used strong defense to fuel an 8-3 win, Song’s first victory.

Jay Song is stunned every time he sees his son in hockey gear. He has watched Song swim for hours in the pool, competing in 200- and 500-yard relays. But, seeing Song take on a new challenge has given him immense joy; he records every moment on his phone, good or bad.

“Ever since he started playing hockey, I have become a hockey fan and watch hockey all the time,” Jay Song said.

When Langley was playing Battlefield in December, Song was facing an odd-man rush. The opposing player jetted the puck toward the net, and Song, surprising himself, caught it in his glove, sending the Saxons’ bench into a frenzy.

“You would’ve thought we won the national championship from the reaction on the bench,” Keough said. “The team just rallies behind every success he has had.”

Langley has won three straight games after starting the season 1-4. During moments when opponents were putting shots past Song at a high rate, he remained determined to improve. The team has learned to adapt to his inexperience by emphasizing defense.

“His growth has been phenomenal,” Tourbaf said. “He went from not being able to stop any shot on the ground to moving across the ice and blocking a ton of shots.”

The butterflies still flutter around Song’s stomach each game. But the team camaraderie provides comfort. When asked which sport he prefers, Song didn’t hesitate.

“I’m going to stick with hockey,” he said. “This is way better.”