“Safety has always been our first priority. I do feel we made the right decision,” interim league commissioner Ty Tumminia said in a virtual news conference on Wednesday. “Instead of putting our athletes, our staff as well as ORDA and their staff at risk, it was in our best interest to suspend.”

The league initially planned to play its season and the 2021 Isobel Cup playoffs in a bubble in Lake Placid, N.Y., from Jan. 23 to Feb 5. But that bubble began to dissolve last Thursday when 10 positive coronavirus cases forced the Metropolitan Riveters to withdraw. The team was three games into its round-robin style schedule.

“After being extremely cautious and dodging bullets left and right over the last 5 months, it was unfortunately at the worst possible time this could have happened. I am confident enough to say that we were prepared well and ready to compete for the Isobel Cup in Lake Placid and we showed it in the three games we got to play,” Riveters Coach Ivo Mocek said in a statement at the time.

The Connecticut Whale withdrew from the tournament under more voluntary circumstances on Monday, when it opted out of the competition to focus on next season.

Players received a PCR test and then a rapid test before they departed for the bubble. They were tested again upon arrival in Lake Placid and “pretty much daily” after that.

But as Tumminia pored over testing results on Tuesday night, “it was clear from our standpoint — from the league’s standpoint — that we, in conferring with ORDA, were not trending in the right direction. Our actual numbers per se were not alarming in comparison to the scope of other sports leagues; however, if you project a number that was going to happen, it doesn’t make sense for us.”

The Ice Garden reported that four teams owned by the league shared team trainers. In recent days, three teams brought in a combined six new players, according to NBC Sports. But those additions and exchanges did not contribute to the increase in positive cases which led the league to suspend its season, league officials said.

“These athletes have been athletes that were practicing with our clubs the entire preseason. So many of them, albeit taxi squad players, were going through our process regularly testing throughout the season so we’re still following those protocols as well, so we feel comfortable with their involvement and the way that we utilize those players,” said Anya Packer, director of the NWHL Players’ Association.

As to how the uptick occurred, Packer said “we’re doing an extensive amount of contact tracing, so at this point we’re investigating internally.”

The departures left the NWHL’s four remaining teams to compete in a pair of semifinals scheduled for Thursday, with the final slated for Friday.

The league, which postponed and ultimately canceled last year’s final because of the pandemic, hoped to benefit from increased exposure with all three games set to be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.