“I just felt bringing a veteran general manager into the mix would be much more beneficial for us as a football team,” he said in a video conference Wednesday to formally introduce Washington’s new general manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney. “... To my benefit, to this organization’s benefit, we were able to get two extra sets of eyes, two very experienced guys in the league.”

Rivera and team owner Daniel Snyder interviewed six known candidates to be Washington’s next general manager, a role that had been vacant, at least in terms of title, since Scot McCloughan was fired in 2017. Mayhew, a former Washington defensive back who helped the team to Super Bowl XXII, and Hurney, a former sportswriter and public relations staffer for the team, were the only ones to have previous general manager experience — Mayhew with the Detroit Lions (2008-15) and Hurney with the Carolina Panthers (2002-12, 2017-20).

But in their return to Washington, their roles will be blended, or “loosely defined,” according to Mayhew, as they work collaboratively with Rivera and newly promoted senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes to lay the course for the franchise’s future.

Hurney, who previously spent five years working alongside Rivera in separate stints as the Panthers’ GM, called it an “ideal situation” that blends similar philosophies and different vantage points without ego or disparate goals.

“We’re both going to be evaluating, both going to be on the road some and just working together to win as many games as we can this year,” said Mayhew, who was most recently a vice president of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers.

Washington’s coach-centric model, which gives Rivera final say over the football operations, is comparable to the setup in Seattle, where Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll has final say but works in tandem with GM John Schneider on personnel decisions. Mayhew believes Washington’s trio can operate similarly to what he experienced in San Francisco, where GM John Lynch and Coach Kyle Shanahan work closely on personnel decisions.

“They didn’t always agree, but they always maintained that closeness and never lost focus of what the ultimate goals were,” Mayhew said. “The lack of ego in that relationship is hopefully bleeding into this and we can have a similar situation here.”

In their first two weeks together, Mayhew and Hurney have done more than test their operation. The two spent a week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., to evaluate draft talent, then returned to Ashburn to begin poring over Washington’s current personnel with Rivera.

The priority now is finding Washington’s next quarterback.

“The biggest thing is we got to make sure we find the right one,” Rivera said. “That’s the key. Is it imperative to find him right now? No, not necessarily. We would love to. But as we go through this process, we’re going to exhaust all avenues. We’re going to take nice long looks at every option that we have out there that’s available to us and we’ll go with the one that we believe is the best for us going forward.”

Washington tried to fill the job through a trade for Matthew Stafford, the former Detroit Lions quarterback Mayhew drafted in 2009. Although Washington made a competitive offer, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, the Los Angeles Rams won out with a package that included a third-round pick this year, two future first-round picks and quarterback Jared Goff.

The Rams, who have playmakers on both offense and defense, gave up a haul to acquire the quarterback they wanted. Washington, however, may not have the same luxury. In addition to quarterback, it needs help at receiver, on the offensive line and could use depth in the secondary and at linebacker.

“That’s the struggle,” Rivera said. “That’s what you really, truly worry about. You may get what you want for the individual, but as Marty said, and it’s something we talked about a long time ago, is if you do have your franchise quarterback, can you protect him and do you have enough playmakers around him? I’d hate to go out and get a franchise quarterback, or have a franchise quarterback, and not have enough tools in place to make him efficient.”

Identifying a potential franchise quarterback is the first challenge. Acquiring him is the next.

“You want to be smart but you want to be aggressive in that process, and that’s kind of what our plan is right now,” Mayhew said.

Both he and Hurney praised the work of Alex Smith, the 36-year-old veteran quarterback who returned from a compound leg fracture he suffered in 2018 to go 5-1 as a starter and lead Washington back to the playoffs last season. Smith has two years remaining on his contract and has yet to say definitively if he intends to continue playing. But left unanswered in the near hour-long news conference with Mayhew, Hurney and Rivera was whether the team wants Smith back and expects to have him back.

“The biggest thing that we have to do is we have to continue to go through our process,” Rivera said. “We’ve got to sit down and talk about it and discuss it. ... So, we’ll see how it goes, but right now we’re still in a situation where we are looking at all of our options.”

The refrain was one Rivera used for most questions about the current roster and potential candidates for quarterback — including when he was asked about the team’s trade proposal for Stafford. “Nothing is off the table,” he said.

In keeping with his usual approach, Rivera refused to tip his plans beyond that. But with a new front office and altered personnel department, the coach exuded confidence in finding the “right” players to continue a culture change he started a year ago in Washington.

