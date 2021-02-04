By Neil Greenberg and
Reporter analyzing advanced sports statistics for The Washington Post
Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs meet in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, here is a look at their key personnel and how they measure up.

All stats are from the 2020 regular season

Quarterbacks

Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, 43, has a record six rings, the last coming in the 2018 season, while Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, 25, is the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Patrick

Mahomes

Tom

Brady

Passer rating

In a clean pocket

121.4

113.5

Under pressure

80.5

51.2

When blitzed

135.9

91.0

[Brady vs. Mahomes is one of the greatest Super Bowl QB matchups ever. We ranked all 55.]

Coaching

Kansas City’s Andy Reid has coached in 31 playoff games, including two Super Bowls, and won his first championship last season. Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians has a 4-2 record in playoff games.

Tendencies to call a play

based on the score

Andy

Reid

Bruce

Arians

Percentage of rushing plays when …

Leading

44%

44%

Tied

36%

41%

Trailing

31%

27%

[In tragedies’ wake, Andy Reid and the Chiefs found success through second chances]

League ranks

Chiefs

Buccaneers

Offense

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Points scored per drive

Rank

2.7

4th

2.7

5th

Plays per drive

6.5

1st

5.7

27th

TD percentage

33%

5th

32%

6th

Red-zone efficiency

61%

14th

69%

7th

Goal-to-go efficiency

71%

22th

84%

5th

Percentage of three-and-out drives

22%

1st

23%

2nd

Average yards gained per drive

41.4

1st

36.0

7th

Chiefs’ touchdown leaders

Mahomes threw for 38 touchdowns.

The team’s leaders in TDs scored:

Tyreek Hill

17

Travis Kelce

11

Mecole Hardman

5

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

5

Demarcus Robinson

3

Buccaneers’ touchdown leaders

Brady threw for 40 touchdowns.

The team’s leaders in TDs scored:

Mike Evans

13

Ronald Jones II

8

Rob Gronkowski

7

Chris Godwin

7

Leonard Fournette

6

Antonio Brown

4

[Patrick Mahomes became the NFL’s best quarterback by refusing to specialize in football]

Defense

Bucs LB Lavonte David

Points allowed per drive

Rank

2.1

15th

1.9

6th

Plays allowed per drive

6.1

19th

5.8

11th

TD percentage

25%

19th

22%

8th

Red-zone efficiency

77%

32nd

63%

20th

Goal-to-go efficiency

84%

30th

71%

12th

Percentage of three-and-out drives

26%

24th

34%

6th

Average yards gained per drive

34.8

21st

29.8

5th

Key players

Chiefs

Austin Reiter

Center

The 2015 seventh-round pick out of South Florida allowed just seven total pressures in 2020 and wasn’t flagged for a penalty all season.

4th

0

rating among all centers in 2020 per Pro Football Focus

sacks allowed over 998 snaps played

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Running back

The rookie is one win away from claiming a championship at all three levels of his career: high school, college and the pros.

3.0

21

yards per carry after contact

runs producing 10 or more yards

Tyrann Mathieu

SAFETY

The “Honey Badger” led all safeties with six interceptions and made his second all-pro team in his second season with the Chiefs (and his third all-pro team overall).

70.5

6

passer rating allowed in coverage

interceptions

Chris Jones

Defensive

Jones, named a second-team all-pro, was the league’s second-highest-rated interior lineman, per Pro Football Focus.

7.5

12

stops against the run at or behind the line of scrimmage

sacks

Buccaneers

Shaquil Barrett

Edge rusher

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound linebacker had six pressures – including three sacks – in the NFC championship game.

87

8

total sacks, hits and hurries

sacks

Devin White

Linebacker

The speedy second-year pro had double-digit tackles and a fumble recovery in each of the Buccaneers’ past two playoff games.

140

15

9

tackles for a loss

total tackles*

sacks

*solo plus assists

Chris Godwin

Wide receiver

The versatile receiver scored four touchdowns from the slot and three on the outside.

77

131.9

percent catch rate

Brady’s passer rating on throws to Godwin

Ronald Jones II

Running back

In his third season, Jones set career highs in touches (220), yards from scrimmage (1,143) and touchdowns (eight).

81.6

3.7

yards per carry after contact

total yards per game

Washington Post Staff illustrations; Photos by Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press, Andrew Harnik/Associated Press, Jamie Squire/Getty, Stacy Revere/Getty, Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press, Charlie Riedel/Associated Press, Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press, Jamie Squire/Getty, Jeff Roberson/Associated Press, Carlos Osorio/Associated Press.