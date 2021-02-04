Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs meet in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, here is a look at their key personnel and how they measure up.
All stats are from the 2020 regular season
Quarterbacks
Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, 43, has a record six rings, the last coming in the 2018 season, while Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, 25, is the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
Patrick
Mahomes
Tom
Brady
Passer rating
In a clean pocket
121.4
113.5
Under pressure
80.5
51.2
When blitzed
135.9
91.0
[Brady vs. Mahomes is one of the greatest Super Bowl QB matchups ever. We ranked all 55.]
Coaching
Kansas City’s Andy Reid has coached in 31 playoff games, including two Super Bowls, and won his first championship last season. Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians has a 4-2 record in playoff games.
Tendencies to call a play
based on the score
Andy
Reid
Bruce
Arians
Percentage of rushing plays when …
Leading
44%
44%
Tied
36%
41%
Trailing
31%
27%
[In tragedies’ wake, Andy Reid and the Chiefs found success through second chances]
League ranks
Chiefs
Buccaneers
Offense
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
Points scored per drive
Rank
2.7
4th
2.7
5th
Plays per drive
6.5
1st
5.7
27th
TD percentage
33%
5th
32%
6th
Red-zone efficiency
61%
14th
69%
7th
Goal-to-go efficiency
71%
22th
84%
5th
Percentage of three-and-out drives
22%
1st
23%
2nd
Average yards gained per drive
41.4
1st
36.0
7th
Chiefs’ touchdown leaders
Mahomes threw for 38 touchdowns.
The team’s leaders in TDs scored:
Tyreek Hill
17
Travis Kelce
11
Mecole Hardman
5
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
5
Demarcus Robinson
3
Buccaneers’ touchdown leaders
Brady threw for 40 touchdowns.
The team’s leaders in TDs scored:
Mike Evans
13
Ronald Jones II
8
Rob Gronkowski
7
Chris Godwin
7
Leonard Fournette
6
Antonio Brown
4
[Patrick Mahomes became the NFL’s best quarterback by refusing to specialize in football]
Defense
Bucs LB Lavonte David
Points allowed per drive
Rank
2.1
15th
1.9
6th
Plays allowed per drive
6.1
19th
5.8
11th
TD percentage
25%
19th
22%
8th
Red-zone efficiency
77%
32nd
63%
20th
Goal-to-go efficiency
84%
30th
71%
12th
Percentage of three-and-out drives
26%
24th
34%
6th
Average yards gained per drive
34.8
21st
29.8
5th
Key players
Chiefs
Austin Reiter
Center
The 2015 seventh-round pick out of South Florida allowed just seven total pressures in 2020 and wasn’t flagged for a penalty all season.
4th
0
rating among all centers in 2020 per Pro Football Focus
sacks allowed over 998 snaps played
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Running back
The rookie is one win away from claiming a championship at all three levels of his career: high school, college and the pros.
3.0
21
yards per carry after contact
runs producing 10 or more yards
Tyrann Mathieu
SAFETY
The “Honey Badger” led all safeties with six interceptions and made his second all-pro team in his second season with the Chiefs (and his third all-pro team overall).
70.5
6
passer rating allowed in coverage
interceptions
Chris Jones
Defensive
Jones, named a second-team all-pro, was the league’s second-highest-rated interior lineman, per Pro Football Focus.
7.5
12
stops against the run at or behind the line of scrimmage
sacks
Buccaneers
Shaquil Barrett
Edge rusher
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound linebacker had six pressures – including three sacks – in the NFC championship game.
87
8
total sacks, hits and hurries
sacks
Devin White
Linebacker
The speedy second-year pro had double-digit tackles and a fumble recovery in each of the Buccaneers’ past two playoff games.
140
15
9
tackles for a loss
total tackles*
sacks
*solo plus assists
Chris Godwin
Wide receiver
The versatile receiver scored four touchdowns from the slot and three on the outside.
77
131.9
percent catch rate
Brady’s passer rating on throws to Godwin
Ronald Jones II
Running back
In his third season, Jones set career highs in touches (220), yards from scrimmage (1,143) and touchdowns (eight).
81.6
3.7
yards per carry after contact
total yards per game
