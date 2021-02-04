Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs meet in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, here is a look at their key personnel and how they measure up.

All stats are from the 2020 regular season

Quarterbacks Tampa Bay's Tom Brady, 43, has a record six rings, the last coming in the 2018 season, while Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, 25, is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Patrick Mahomes Tom Brady Passer rating In a clean pocket 121.4 113.5 Under pressure 80.5 51.2 When blitzed 135.9 91.0

Coaching Kansas City's Andy Reid has coached in 31 playoff games, including two Super Bowls, and won his first championship last season. Tampa Bay's Bruce Arians has a 4-2 record in playoff games. Tendencies to call a play based on the score Andy Reid Bruce Arians Percentage of rushing plays when … Leading 44% 44% Tied 36% 41% Trailing 31% 27%

League ranks Chiefs Buccaneers Offense Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Points scored per drive Rank 2.7 4th 2.7 5th Plays per drive 6.5 1st 5.7 27th TD percentage 33% 5th 32% 6th Red-zone efficiency 61% 14th 69% 7th Goal-to-go efficiency 71% 22th 84% 5th Percentage of three-and-out drives 22% 1st 23% 2nd Average yards gained per drive 41.4 1st 36.0 7th

Chiefs' touchdown leaders Mahomes threw for 38 touchdowns. The team's leaders in TDs scored: Tyreek Hill 17 Travis Kelce 11 Mecole Hardman 5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 5 Demarcus Robinson 3 Buccaneers' touchdown leaders Brady threw for 40 touchdowns. The team's leaders in TDs scored: Mike Evans 13 Ronald Jones II 8 Rob Gronkowski 7 Chris Godwin 7 Leonard Fournette 6 Antonio Brown 4

Defense Bucs LB Lavonte David Points allowed per drive Rank 2.1 15th 1.9 6th Plays allowed per drive 6.1 19th 5.8 11th TD percentage 25% 19th 22% 8th Red-zone efficiency 77% 32nd 63% 20th Goal-to-go efficiency 84% 30th 71% 12th Percentage of three-and-out drives 26% 24th 34% 6th Average yards gained per drive 34.8 21st 29.8 5th

Key players Chiefs Austin Reiter Center The 2015 seventh-round pick out of South Florida allowed just seven total pressures in 2020 and wasn't flagged for a penalty all season. 4th 0 rating among all centers in 2020 per Pro Football Focus sacks allowed over 998 snaps played Clyde Edwards-Helaire Running back The rookie is one win away from claiming a championship at all three levels of his career: high school, college and the pros. 3.0 21 yards per carry after contact runs producing 10 or more yards Tyrann Mathieu SAFETY The "Honey Badger" led all safeties with six interceptions and made his second all-pro team in his second season with the Chiefs (and his third all-pro team overall). 70.5 6 passer rating allowed in coverage interceptions Chris Jones Defensive Jones, named a second-team all-pro, was the league's second-highest-rated interior lineman, per Pro Football Focus. 7.5 12 stops against the run at or behind the line of scrimmage sacks

Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett Edge rusher The 6-foot-2, 250-pound linebacker had six pressures – including three sacks – in the NFC championship game. 87 8 total sacks, hits and hurries sacks Devin White Linebacker The speedy second-year pro had double-digit tackles and a fumble recovery in each of the Buccaneers' past two playoff games. 140 15 9 tackles for a loss total tackles* sacks *solo plus assists Chris Godwin Wide receiver The versatile receiver scored four touchdowns from the slot and three on the outside. 77 131.9 percent catch rate Brady's passer rating on throws to Godwin Ronald Jones II Running back In his third season, Jones set career highs in touches (220), yards from scrimmage (1,143) and touchdowns (eight). 81.6 3.7 yards per carry after contact total yards per game

Washington Post Staff illustrations; Photos by Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press, Andrew Harnik/Associated Press, Jamie Squire/Getty, Stacy Revere/Getty, Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press, Charlie Riedel/Associated Press, Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press, Jamie Squire/Getty, Jeff Roberson/Associated Press, Carlos Osorio/Associated Press.