After two years as a personnel executive (2014-16), Williams was promoted to senior vice president of player personnel under then team president Bruce Allen (2017-19). When Ron Rivera was hired as Washington’s head coach last season, Williams was named the team’s senior vice president of player development.
Williams, who was deemed one of Washington’s 80 greatest players, starred for the team 1986-89 and led it to a Super Bowl XXII title. Williams was the first Black quarterback play in a Super Bowl and earned the game’s MVP honors. After nine seasons as a player, Williams transitioned to coaching and then scouting/personnel, where he’s worked 13 seasons, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2004-09) and Washington.