Leipzig was set to host the first leg of the matchup at its stadium, Red Bull Arena, on Feb. 16. Possible solutions could include finding a neutral site outside of Germany to host the game or switching the date of the matchup so that Liverpool could host the first leg.

It is also possible that UEFA could declare the game a forfeit in favor of Liverpool, which would then be given a 3-0 advantage heading into the second and final leg, scheduled for March 10 at Anfield.

Leipzig unsuccessfully applied to the German government for an exception to the restrictions imposed by Friday’s Corona Protection Order, which is in effect until Feb. 17, and also limits travel from Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and South Africa.

“The Corona Protection Order agreed by the federal government last Friday envisions only a few exceptions and no special arrangement for professional athletes,” Germany’s Interior Ministry said in a statement (via the Associated Press). “The federal police has told the RB Leipzig club today that the circumstances of the given case do not meet the requirements for an exemption.”

Asserting that his club will be “playing somewhere,” Leipzig executive Oliver Mintzlaff said (via ESPN), “We are in talks and we are working on a solution.”

In a concession Tuesday to possible pandemic-related complications, UEFA gave Champions League clubs until April 2 to complete their round-of-16 matchups. The quarterfinals are scheduled to start on April 6.

Germany’s restrictions could also affect a round-of-16 matchup between Manchester City and Borussia Mönchengladbach, which is set to host the first leg on February 24.

A similar situation is unfolding in UEFA’s Europa League tournament, with a round-of-32 matchup between Arsenal and Benfica set to begin in Portugal on Feb. 18 affected by the British government’s restrictions on travel to and from that country. The teams are reportedly discussing the possibility of staging the two legs, or possibly condensing the series to a single match, at a neutral site.

The Scottish Football Association announced Thursday that, instead of hosting Portugal on Feb. 23, its women’s national team will play in Cyprus in a European Championship qualifying-round match. Cyprus is in Portugal’s qualifying group, along with Albania and Finland, and will host Scotland in a match on Feb. 19.