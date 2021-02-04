“It wasn’t what we expected, and it’s not what we expect going forward,” Goodell said. “So for us, we want to continue to look and see what went right, what went wrong. That has to happen with individual discussions with candidates, both successful and unsuccessful candidates, [and] the clubs.”

Goodell noted that progress was made in the general manager area. Teams hired three Black GMs: Martin Mayhew by the Washington Football Team, Brad Holmes by the Detroit Lions and Terry Fontenot by the Atlanta Falcons, more than doubling the number of Black general managers. Previously, the NFL’s only Black GMs were the Miami Dolphins’ Chris Grier and the Cleveland Browns’ Andrew Berry.

But only one NFL team hired a Black head coach, David Culley by the Houston Texans. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin and the Dolphins’ Brian Flores as the league’s only active Black coaches. There are five minority coaches after the New York Jets hired Robert Saleh. Washington hired Ron Rivera last year.

“They’re not the outcomes we wanted, and we’re committed more than ever to make sure that we do that,” Goodell said. “But we want it to be a natural process.”

The NFL’s efforts included a new measure to award two third-round draft choices to a team that develops a minority candidate hired by another franchise as a head coach or general manager. That came after the league and franchise owners previously discarded a proposal to award draft picks to a team hiring a minority candidate.

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, reiterated Thursday that the union intends to provide suggestions to the league on diversity issues after the Super Bowl. Smith said that the input by the NFLPA will stress accountability and transparency, adding that it might be helpful for the league to have a single person in charge of diversity and inclusion.

Goodell said the NFL is likely to revisit a potential concept of postponing the entire hiring process for head coaches until after the Super Bowl.

“It’s something I’m sure will be brought back up again,” Goodell said.

Goodell spoke before a group of about 20 reporters on an outdoor balcony at Amalie Arena. The news conferences by Goodell and Smith were among the few in-person media events being held during Super Bowl week. All media availabilities for players and coaches of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are being conducted remotely. Reporters wore masks and underwent temperature checks and symptom screenings before Thursday’s news conferences. They were arranged in seats spaced far from each other and from Goodell and Smith.

The NFL nears Sunday’s Super Bowl on the verge of completing its season on time amid the pandemic, employing daily coronavirus testing of players, coaches and team staffers and strict and ever-tightening protocols. Goodell said it was too soon to say whether next season will be played under more normal circumstances.

“I wish I knew the answer to that,” Goodell said. “One of the things that I think I have learned and I think all of us have learned is try not to project too far in advance because it’s difficult to do. Go back to last March and early April, trying to project what the environment was going to be like from a safety standpoint and where the virus and pandemic was, even to the draft. … That’s true with everything we do: Wait as long as you possibly can. Be prepared for the uncertainty. And find solutions. Work the problem. That’s what we’ve done.”

Super Bowl Sunday is going to look a lot different this year. Here’s how the NFL is pulling off one of the biggest sporting events during a global pandemic. (Monica Akhtar, Sarah Hashemi/The Washington Post)

Goodell and other league officials repeatedly have said the NFL will not attempt to cut the line on vaccine access for its personnel.

“I don’t know when normal is going to occur again,” Goodell said. “And I don’t know if normal ever will occur again. I don’t know if anybody here can do that. I know this: We have learned to operate in a very difficult environment. We have found solutions. And we’ll do it again.”

Smith said he was less concerned about when players will be vaccinated than he was about when most people in the country will be vaccinated. The league and the NFLPA found ways to get safely through this season and will find ways to get safely through next season, he said, to the extent that is necessary.

“What we’ve done has worked incredibly well,” Smith said.

Last year, teams’ offseason programs for players were conducted entirely virtually, with no on-field practices, and the preseason was eliminated entirely.

“We changed the offseason — I mean, I would like to say on a dime, except for the fact that there were literally hand-to-hand-combat negotiations behind that,” Smith said. “We changed preseason because we felt that it didn’t make sense during the course of a pandemic. … Let’s just put differently to the side. It was smarter. … It’s all about being smarter.”

The lessons of last offseason can be applied to the upcoming offseason and to future offseasons, said J.C. Tretter, the Browns center who also serves as the NFLPA’s president.

“We’ve had this false reality that a ton of reps are necessary. … We saw that we can do things differently this year and the level of play didn’t go down,” Tretter said while participating in the NFLPA’s news conference, which followed Goodell’s, remotely.

Goodell and Smith sat next to one another for part of Thursday’s media sessions and said the working relationship between the league and union had improved dramatically, by necessity, as the two sides dealt with the unique circumstances created by the pandemic. Goodell said the league and owners will continue to study the possibility of exercising their option to implement a 17-game regular season beginning with the 2021 season.

That measure is included in the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFLPA completed last year. It is widely expected that the owners will put the 17-game season into effect this fall, as the CBA empowers them to do. But Goodell did not commit to that Thursday.