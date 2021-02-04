“At that point, when we did not have a foul, he made the right decision by not fouling [Herro]," Brooks said on a videoconference after, “just making him make a tough shot over.”

The move was a small but crucial save that helped prevent potential disaster — and was one of many ways Hachimura impacted Wednesday’s win even when he wasn’t perfect.

The forward went 3-for-11 from the floor and had three turnovers against the Heat in his third subpar offensive game after returning from a two-week stint in the league’s coronavirus protocols, for which he missed three games.

Yet Hachimura also had a team-high nine rebounds and five assists. He contested two shots in the final minute, one against Herro and the other against a hard-charging Jimmy Butler.

“Tonight I missed a lot of shots, but defensively and then [rebounding], passing, I think was good,” Hachimura said. “I always play for the team to win, and tonight we had a great team win.”

Brooks has preached patience to both Hachimura and Deni Avdija as the team's young lottery picks work to regain their stamina and game feel after missing so much time.

Hachimura’s solid defensive performance Wednesday followed a strong offensive outing in Tuesday’s loss to Portland — he shot 10-for-12 from the field for 24 points. Avdija, who missed more time than Hachimura and has just three games under his belt after getting out of league protocols, scored 13 points and shot well in each of his past two games, pulling in seven rebounds Tuesday and four Wednesday.

That the team's young, core players are taking baby steps is critical for Brooks to see as Washington (5-13) seeks consistency and the coaching staff looks to keep its developing players on track even amid so much disruption.

“It wasn't easy for me, it was two weeks that I couldn't do anything, I couldn't be on the court,” Avdija said Tuesday, describing what his time away from the team was like. “For me, not being on the court and doing my job is hard. It's hard especially when you're a rookie in your first year and you want to work out, want to improve and it can't happen.”

Brooks reiterated Wednesday just how difficult of a task Avdija, 20, and Hachimura have this year. Hachimura will play just his 60th career game Friday in a second straight bout against the Heat and Avdija has played just 14, yet both are starting, and both have faced unprecedented interruption to their young careers. Hachimura missed two weeks at the start of the season for pinkeye before he missed time because of the team’s coronavirus outbreak.

Last year, his rookie season, was broken up by injury, the leaguewide coronavirus pause and then concluded in the bizarre confines of the NBA bubble.

“I don’t put my expectation bar super high for them, because they’re supposed to just learn. Deni’s whole rookie year should be about learning,” Bradley Beal said Wednesday. “Granted, we’re throwing you into the fire, we want you to make an impact, but [Deni’s] going to make mistakes. Rui’s going to make mistakes. And they’re just coming into their own … They’ve begun to accept that challenge on the defensive end, because they know teams are going to attack them.”

Hachimura's offense is still ahead of his defense, but the 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward has dedicated time to learning his opponents more in his second year in the league. Film study and general experience means Hachimura now knows more of what to expect going up against Butler at the basket and Herro's tendencies in setting up a three.

He said Brooks's message for him as he works back into full shape is to remain aggressive and communicate more.

As for Avdija, the Wizards are still working on the basics so early into his NBA career. The wing’s shooting has exceeded expectations — he’s shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from three in a small sample size — and he’s playing solid individual defense.