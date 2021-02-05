“We have to get on with the business of reality and move forward,” Irsay added. “That’s what we’re doing, and we wish him well.”

Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft who quickly began justifying the praise of those who hailed him as the best quarterback prospect in years, stunned the NFL by abruptly retiring shortly before the 2019 season. The Colts turned to his backup, Jacoby Brissett, that year and signed Philip Rivers to be their starter this season.

With the retirement of the 39-year-old Rivers last month, Indianapolis is again in need of a starting quarterback. The team had been linked to Matthew Stafford, but the Detroit Lions agreed last week to trade him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and a bounty of draft picks.

That took one of the best options off the table for the Colts, who went 11-5 this season, nearly upset the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs and appear to need only an above-average, experienced quarterback to enter next season as a Super Bowl contender.

The return of Luck, who helped Indianapolis reach the 2015 AFC championship game — a lopsided New England Patriots win most notable for kicking off the “Deflategate” saga — could possibly be that final piece, as well as a chance to settle some unfinished business, at least in the eyes of Colts fans.

A few of those fans who squinted hard at a somewhat cryptic Irsay tweet in February 2020 saw a hint of a Luck comeback, and a similar dynamic occurred in December, when the owner told NFL.com, “I mean, anything’s possible, and he’s still friends with the organization, and we all still have contact with him.”

“I don’t see it coming back around,” Irsay added at the time. “If it did, then great, that’d be a great story. … I don’t really see that being a possibility, but you never know.”

If those comments appeared to open the door a crack, the owner did not fully shut it last week, despite saying (via WXIN), “It kind of stands where it stands. Andrew’s retired.”

Irsay went on to declare, “He knows we would love to have him back. But only he can answer that question deep in his heart and his soul: ‘Hey, do I really want to come back and be a quarterback for the Colts again in the NFL?’ It’s easy for us. He knows how much we’d love to have him be our quarterback.

“I don’t really know if we’ll see that. I think he’s happy. He’s raising his daughter. He has a wonderful family. He’s a great Colt. He knows that he can come back anytime he wants, but at the same time we respect he’s made that decision.”

Earlier this week, Colts fans buzzed about a since-deleted tweet that claimed to reveal inside information indicating that Luck was starting to miss football and had a meeting set up with Irsay. The owner was asked Thursday about the rumors that tweet spawned, and while he did not address them directly or confirm whether the meeting took place, he went further than he had in the past to dispel optimism about a possible return.

“Only Andrew knows, of course, because it’s his decision, but I can only say that he definitely is retired, and there’s really no wiggle room or rumor or anything, as much as people would like to hear that,” said Irsay. “Believe me, I wish it was true and I was hiding some announcement that could happen two days from now, but that’s just not the case.”

During his emotional retirement announcement, Luck made it clear that, even though he was just 29 at the time, he was weary of the damage the sport had inflicted upon him. Sacked frequently behind a subpar Colts offensive line, the Stanford star missed nine games in 2015 with a lacerated kidney, as well as shoulder and abdominal issues, and he sat out the entire 2017 season after shoulder surgery.

“For the last four years or so, I’ve been in this cycle — injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab — and it’s been unceasing, unrelenting, both in-season and offseason,” Luck told reporters in August 2019. “And I felt stuck in it. And the only way I see out is to no longer play football. It’s taken my joy of this game away.”

Colts running back Nyheim Hines and linebacker Darius Leonard threw more cold water recently on a possible Luck comeback. “I don’t see it at all,” Hines told Pro Football Talk on Tuesday.

“There’s no doubt in my mind. I’m thinking he’s going to stay retired, and I think that people got to realize that,” Leonard said Thursday morning on the “Tiki and Tierney” radio show. “It’s been two years now, and we have to move on from Andrew, all the rumors and all that stuff.