Though new infections in the United States have dropped 17 percent over the past week, total U.S. covid-19 deaths topped 454,000 on Friday.

Jill Biden and first dogs Champ and Major also will promote mask-wearing in a commercial that will air during Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl XVII” before the game on Sunday afternoon.

“The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on Earth, and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy,” Biden says in the commercial. “So please keep wearing your masks, even when you’re out walking your dog, right, guys?”

Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also will offer a message to the vaccinated health-care workers who will be at the game in Tampa.

“I want to express my profound gratitude for the extraordinary work of you and your health-care teams during this historic and horrific pandemic,” Fauci said. “You have demonstrated selfless courage, boundless commitment and exceptional compassion in giving care and comfort to the millions of Americans who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2. Going forward, please look out for and uplift one another. Together, we can and we will end this pandemic. Thank you for protecting the health of your loved ones, your communities and our country.”

On Wednesday, Fauci said he hoped Americans wouldn’t turn the Super Bowl into a superspreader event by hosting parties.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he said during an appearance on NBC’s “Today.” “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

The NFL has capped attendance at the Super Bowl at 22,000 fans, about 31 percent of capacity at Raymond James Stadium. About 7,500 of the people in attendance will be vaccinated health-care workers who were invited by the NFL.

Most teams this season played in front of limited fans, with some not allowing them at all.