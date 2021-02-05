The Chiefs said in a written statement Friday that they were aware of the incident.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid,” the team said in its statement. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

AD

According to KSHB, authorities were attempting to determine whether driver impairment was a factor in the accident. The station reported that, according to a search warrant, a police officer said that “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” was detectable and Britt Reid’s eyes were bloodshot and red. According to the warrant application, Reid told the police officer that he’d had two to three drinks and also took Adderall by prescription.

The officer wrote in the warrant that he observed signs of impairment, and the officer’s request to draw blood from Reid, made after Reid was transported to a hospital due to stomach pain, was approved by a Jackson County Judge, KSHB reported. According to the station, the accident occurred on an interstate near the Chiefs’ practice facility just after 9 p.m. local time Thursday.

AD

The pickup truck reportedly being driven by Reid struck one of two vehicles stopped on an entrance ramp. One vehicle had run out of gas and the other vehicle was driven by a family member who had been summoned to help. According to KSHB, a 5-year-old child in the back seat of one vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and a 4-year-old child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

AD

The Chiefs are scheduled to travel to Tampa on Saturday and face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. The Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment on reports that Britt Reid is not expected to travel with the team. The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chiefs spent the week in Kansas City, practicing at their own facility, because of changes to the usual Super Bowl procedures brought about by the coronavirus. Teams normally spend the week leading up to the Super Bowl in the city in which the game is to be played.

AD

Britt Reid, 35, was sentenced to eight to 23 months in jail and five years’ probation in 2007 on gun and drug charges after pointing a gun at another driver following a dispute. In 2008, he pleaded guilty after being arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.