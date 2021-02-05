The loser point creates less separation in the standings, which can create more excitement for more teams as they push for the playoffs. It also can make the postseason race quite chaotic in a short season, like we’re seeing in 2021.

Nearly 29 percent of games have gone past regulation, a significant jump from years past, where the seasons with the most overtime games are 2013-14 (25 percent), 2014-15 (24.9 percent) and 2009-10 (24.5 percent).

In a 56-game season in which teams only play opponents in their own division, those nonregulation standings points become even more crucial. Essentially every game is a “four-point” game, meaning teams can swing the standings four points (adding two for themselves and denying any for their foe) by getting a regulation win. Fail to get at least one point in these matchups and you can fall out of contention very easily.

“It is huge to get points in a shortened season,” Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle told reporters last week. 'You have to find ways to win games, whether it is in regulation or overtime. Those points could be very important at the end of the season.”

As of Friday, the East Division was riddled with teams benefiting from loser points. The Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres each have at least half of their standings points as a result of overtime games or shoot outs and the Bruins lead the league with 10 points from overtime wins and shootouts. The Penguins, in fourth-place in the division, have just one regulation win, resulting in nine of their 11 points from overtime wins and shootouts. The Washington Capitals, fresh off two regulation losses, are close to a 50/50 split, earning 7 of 15 points in regulation.

Heading into Friday night, no division leader enjoys more than a one-point cushion over its nearest rival and the fifth-place team in each division is no more than one point out of a potential playoff spot. If the league didn’t award any loser points, the races for a playoff spot wouldn’t be nearly as close.

The short season format exacerbates this effect. From 2005-06 to 2019-20, the average team earned 92 points per 82 games with two-thirds of the league falling within 17 standing points of that average. That’s a distinct spread. If we evaluate this season the same way, teams are earning an average of 93 points per 82 games with two-thirds of the league falling within just three standing points of that average, indicating a much tighter race from top to bottom.

Last season the New York Islanders showed what can happen if you just get in to the playoffs by any means necessary. That squad was sixth in the Metropolitan division yet earned 32 of their 80 standings points in overtime or the shootout, enough to give them a spot in the playoffs despite having the second-fewest wins in regulation in the division. They made the most of their opportunity, cruising into the Eastern Conference finals before losing to the eventual champions, Tampa Bay Lightning. In 2012 the Los Angeles Kings finished 40-27-15 (95 points) and earned the final playoff spot ahead of the Dallas Stars (42-35-5, 89 points) despite the former having two fewer wins on its resume. Had it not been for the points earned in overtime losses the franchise would never have enjoyed its first Stanley Cup that year.