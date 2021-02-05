The Nittany Lions (7-8, 4-7) led by seven, their largest advantage of the evening, with four minutes remaining. The Terps cut their deficit to five and then forced three straight turnovers but couldn’t capitalize.

After the first turnover during that stretch, junior guard Aaron Wiggins found Hakim Hart for a layup, but the sophomore guard from Philadelphia missed. The sequence summed up the night for Maryland, which shot just 35.4 percent from the field and just 30.6 percent in the second half. The Terps finished with 16 turnovers and missed eight layups.

After hitting the game-winning free throws against No. 24 Purdue earlier this week, junior guard Eric Ayala tied his career high with 23 points. He was the only Terrapin in double figures. Sophomore forward Donta Scott scored nine, and no other Terp tallied more than six.

Junior guard Aaron Wiggins, one of Maryland’s most consistent offensive players, missed 10 of 11 shots, including an open three-pointer in the final minutes when the Terps were trying to climb back.

Penn State’s shooting (31.5 percent) was actually worse than Maryland’s, but the Nittany Lions’ proficiency on the boards was crucial. Penn State outrebounded Maryland, 40-29.

The shooting was poor for both teams from the start. Ten minutes into the matchup, the two teams had combined to shoot 5 for 25. Maryland had seven turnovers by that point, and the Nittany Lions three.

Ayala and Scott pushed the Terps out of their slump when they combined for 10 straight points as part of a 12-0 run that put Maryland up, 23-14, with less than three minutes left in the first half.

The Nittany Lions answered with seven straight points — aided by Maryland three turnovers — to knot the game at 23 at intermission.

Penn State used another 7-0 run midway through the second half to push its lead to seven. Turgeon called timeout to slow the momentum but the Terrapins never found the burst they needed to get over the top. Maryland cut its deficit to one point on two occasions but never led over the final 16:13.