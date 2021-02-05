“Like the 2020-21 season, we know the championship will have its challenges, but we feel we have the necessary structure and safeguards in place to ensure a quality student-athlete championship experience,” said Nina King, chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and senior deputy athletic director at Duke. “We feel certain that one geographic region allows us to focus on the potential benefits of conducting certain safety measures in a controlled environment with competition and practice venues, medical resources and lodging for teams and officials all within close proximity.”

The tournament, which runs from March 21 through April 4, will still feature 64 teams.

They will compete at five sites in the opening rounds. Three venues are located in San Antonio, one is in nearby San Marcos, and another is at the University of Texas, 80 miles north of San Antonio in Austin. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, which had already been selected to host the Final Four and the national championship.

San Antonio previously hosted the women’s Final Four in 2002 and 2010.

Team travel parties, which will be restricted to no more than 34 individuals, will begin to arrive in San Antonio the day after the committee announces the 64-team bracket — at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Selection Monday, March 15, on ESPN.

A decision has not yet been made on fan attendance.

“We are extremely honored that the NCAA has chosen San Antonio and the surrounding region for this incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to host the entire NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship,” said Jenny Carnes, San Antonio Sports senior vice president and chief operating officer. “The confidence they have in San Antonio speaks volumes about our team, experience and what we can offer the event to ensure a safe and successful tournament.”

The first two rounds of the NCAA women’s tournament are typically held on the campuses of the top 16 seeds before the teams advance to four regional sites, which this year were supposed to be Austin; Cincinnati; Spokane, Wash.; and Albany. King previously said those cities will be given the chance to host regionals at future tournaments.

Last season’s NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled for the first time because of the pandemic, which was just beginning in the United States at the time. The current college basketball season has staggered forward through hundreds of postponements and cancellations as teams have been affected by the virus.

“We appreciate the historical significance of moving the entire championship to one region and want to acknowledge the work by the Women’s Basketball Committee and staff, our hosts, local organizers and ESPN that has allowed us to make plans for a successful 2021 championship,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball.

“We’re fortunate to be working with San Antonio, which features one of the most experienced local organizing committees in the country, and our No. 1 priority is to focus on creating and implementing safety controls in an environment for student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and everyone else associated with the championship.”