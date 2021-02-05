“Our efforts will not stop there,” Goodell wrote. “The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible. To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials. This is currently being done at seven NFL stadiums today. We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months.”
Leaders of the league and the NFL Players Association previously have expressed their support for vaccination efforts nationwide while saying that the sport would not attempt to cut the line for vaccine access for its personnel.
“We look forward to further discussion with your administration as well as your partners in state and local governments to advance this effort,” Goodell wrote in Thursday’s letter to Biden. “Thank you for your leadership and for allowing the NFL to assist your public health efforts.”