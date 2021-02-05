Twenty six games have already been postponed this season, with the potential for more on the way. As of Thursday night, 40 players from 11 different teams were on NHL’s covid-19 related absences list, which restricts play and practice time.

“It is important to note that, while we have seen almost 100 players enter our COVID Protocols, fewer than half have done so because of confirmed positive tests — and, among that group, many have not been symptomatic,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

Carolina and Dallas were also both dealing with coronavirus issues earlier in the season, which caused a handful of postponements.

With so many teams having to put their seasons on hold, and in turn, affecting their opponents’ schedules, the NHL adjusted their guidelines for the virus Thursday, adding more “preventive measures.”

“Our priority has been and will continue to be to act conservatively with an abundance of caution, understanding that there are many things about the transmission of COVID-19 that are still being discovered,” Bettman said in a statement. “As a result, we won’t hesitate to take additional measures as indicated by what we are learning and as directed by our medical advisers.”

The NHL — which had already released more than 200 pages of rules and recommendations about mask-wearing and restrictions of the road — has now taken out the glass behind benches in arenas, a change it said was made to improve air flow. It is also trying to cut down the amount of time players spend in arenas and attempting to make sure players can maintain six feet of distance between each other in locker rooms.

“As we continue to learn about the nature and transmission of COVID-19, we are trying to identify the relevant aspects of our game that are either unique or common among other sports and adjust our Protocols accordingly,” the league’s chief medical officer, Willem Meeuwisse, said Thursday in a statement Thursday. “We will continue to analyze all of these factors and the related medical data will continue to drive all of our decisions.”

Four Capitals players — Alex Ovechkin, Ilya Samsonov, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov — were placed on the NHL’s covid-protocol list in January, after the group gathered together in a hotel room during a road trip in violation of league rules. The team was also hit with a $100,000 fine.

Ovechkin and Orlov have returned but Kuznetsov and Samsonov are still off the ice for Washington, which remains the only team fined this season.

“We’ll abide by the protocols that they set in place. I think our trainers are doing a terrific job to be their best, work their best to keep our team healthy,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Thursday. “We understand why they are doing it. I understand it.”

The true test moving forward is whether the NHL can continue its 56-game season without a leaguewide interruption. The modification of guidelines indicates the NHL wants to take small steps to improve without jumping to a full suspension in play.

“With about 20 percent of our season played, we are mindful of the fact that we might be seeing a more aggressive transmission of the virus and will continue to make adjustments to our Protocols as we consult on a daily basis with, and adhere to, the recommendations of our medical advisors,” Bettman said in a statement.