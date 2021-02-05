WaPo experts
Neil Greenberg: The Post’s resident sports mathmagician recommends taking the Bucs and the points — the spread is hovering around Kansas City by three — mainly because of their defense. Neil also says to load up on the under if betting the total. For what it’s worth, the compiler of this post disagrees with Neil and thinks the game will go over the total.
John Clayton: With the Chiefs’ offensive weapons all having big games and Tom Brady performing better than he did in the regular season matchup, Clayton is calling for a 34-31 Kansas City victory.
Other experts
Bill Barnwell, ESPN: Chiefs, 31-24
Mina Kimes, ESPN: Chiefs, 31-27
Stephen A. Smith, ESPN: Chiefs, 38-34
Jenna Laine, ESPN: Bucs, 29-27
John Buccigross, ESPN: Bucs, 26-23
Albert Breer, SI.com: Chiefs, 30-28
Jenny Vrentas, SI.com: Chiefs, 27-20
Madden NFL 21 simulation: Chiefs, 37-27
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Chiefs, 35-30
John Breech, CBS Sports: Chiefs, 34-27
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Bucs, 30-27
Judy Battista, NFL.com: Chiefs, 31-27
Nate Burleson, NFL Network: Chiefs, 42-35
Steve Smith Sr., NFL Network: Bucs, 35-31
FiveThirtyEight: Chiefs have a 53 percent probability of victory
Animal experts
Leila the harbor seal (Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk): Bucs
Nicholas the bottlenose dolphin (Clearwater Marine Aquarium): Chiefs
This random goat: Patrick Mahomes (so the Chiefs, I guess)
Sid the wolverine (ZooMontana): Bucs