The wait came to an end Friday morning when Charles inked a one-year deal reported to be worth $175,000 by Her Hoops Stats.

“When we traded for Tina last year, it was a big moment for our organization,” coach and general manager Mike Thibault said in a statement. “It was disappointing for her and for us when she had to miss the 2020 season. Tina’s high-level preparation this off season and her hunger to win a championship will be a huge catalyst for us to continue as one of the elite teams in the WNBA. We can’t wait to get started.”

The Mystics have championship aspirations in 2021 and the addition of Charles bolsters one of the best frontcourts in the league. Thibault traded Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, a 2020 first-round draft pick and all three 2021 picks for the 6-foot-4, seven-time all-star last offseason. She was named MVP in 2012 and averaged 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the New York Liberty in 2019. Charles didn’t play in 2020 after receiving a medical exemption for the preexisting condition of extrinsic asthma.

AD

AD

She is expected to start alongside 2019 MVP Elena Delle Donne and forward LaToya Sanders, who re-signed with the Mystics for a one-year deal Tuesday. Sanders, who was a starter on the 2019 championship team, averaged 6.1 points and 5.5 rebounds that season and provides some of the best rim protection in the league. Combine those three with forward Myisha Hines-Allen, who was named second-team All-WNBA in 2020, and that’s as solid of a frontcourt as there is in the WNBA. And that doesn’t include 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman, whom the Mystics still hope to re-sign.

A championship is the only thing missing from Charles’s resume, which includes two Olympic gold medals and two NCAA championship trophies.

“It’s not just all about that,” Charles told The Washington Post last summer. “To me, it’s about what impact I have on a player as well. How am I carrying myself? Can I be an outlet for them? Can they lean and depend on me?

AD

AD

“Definitely I want to win a championship. I think that’s the only thing missing on the mantle for me, personally. But it’s just all about how can I impact the next woman next to me the way that Tanisha Wright and Swin Cash did, the way that Kara Lawson and Asjha Jones did. Because toward that time of their career, that’s what they meant to me.”

The Mystics frontcourt will be without forward Tianna Hawkins, who signed with the Atlanta Dream. The 2016 No. 6 overall pick was a valued veteran off the bench who averaged 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds during the championship run. Her 5-year-old son Emanuel was one of the lasting images from the 2020 season in the bubble in Bradenton, Fla., as he was constantly seen with the team during games and on off days.

“Maybe you’re not supposed to have favorites as a coach, but (Hawkins) was one of mine,” assistant coach Eric Thibault tweeted. “She’s an incredible example of someone who dedicated herself to improving individually, but always thought in terms of ‘team.’ First class teammate, coachable, always ready.

AD

AD

“She took what she did seriously, but didn’t take herself too seriously. Maybe that’s how you have to be when you’re that clumsy? All I know is we’re going to miss her, little E, and the whole family, and wish her nothing but the best in Atlanta. She’ll always be a Mystics champ!”

The Mystics have had mixed results in retaining their own free agents this offseason in an attempt to win a second ring with the same corps as 2019. Sanders re-signed and they kept Charles. Aerial Powers, however, agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Lynx, though Thibault replaced her with two-time WNBA champion Alysha Clark. The team has exclusive negotiating rights with Natasha Cloud and her deal is expected to be completed soon. Meesseman, who has extensive responsibilities with her Belgian national team this summer, remains the biggest question mark of the offseason.