Bauer announced his decision via a prerecorded video message posted to his Twitter account, a first among top major league free agents through the years — and a fitting conclusion to one of the most social media-based free agencies in baseball history.

The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner was considered the top starter available after pitching to a 1.73 ERA over 11 starts in the 60-game season. The right-hander and his agent, Rachel Luba, took an unorthodox approach to his free agency, interacting with fans via social media and addressing speculation head-on.

On Thursday afternoon, for example, Luba tweeted “Down to 2,” suggesting that two teams remained in contention for Bauer’s services. Though Luba didn’t specify, multiple reports suggested he had agreed to a deal with the New York Mets. Savvy reporters spotted Mets merchandise on Bauer’s website, but it was soon taken down.

By Friday afternoon, a deal with the Dodgers was complete, and the defending World Series champions had added another ace to a rotation loaded with them. Bauer joins Walker Buehler, future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías and bounce-back candidate David Price on a starting staff that is seven or eight promising arms deep.

The Dodgers are likely to need every one of them to hold off the hard-charging San Diego Padres, who traded for annual Cy Young candidates Blake Snell and Yu Darvish in a furious offseason remodel they hoped would shift the balance of power in the NL West.

But the Dodgers remain drenched in talent, still featuring most of the roster that propelled them to the World Series three times in the past four years. They could still re-sign third baseman Justin Turner. They have already re-signed reliever Blake Treinen and added Corey Knebel and Tommy Kahnle to the bullpen. With the addition of Bauer, hard-throwing 23-year-old righty Dustin May could find himself in the Dodgers’ deep relief corps, available to start when needed.

The addition of Bauer also brings a big personality to a star-studded clubhouse full of established veterans, such as Kershaw, not known for quite so much flash. The 30-year-old Bauer emerged as an ace for Cleveland in 2018 when he pitched to a 2.21 ERA and struck out more than a batter per inning during an all-star season.

His notoriety has grown in recent years, as much for being a reliable top-of-the-rotation starter as for his outsize social media presence and willingness to speak his mind on opponents and other topics of discussion around the game. He also is a high-profile student of analytics, an advocate for the use of data in game-planning and an early adopter of spin rate analysis as a way to improve the shape of his pitches.

