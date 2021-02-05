They wore no pads, because this was the first day of a condensed winter football season, a contingency effort to salvage something from a school year and a sports calendar that had been wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was also the first time the Cavaliers held a practice together in 15 months. Coach Jared Van Acker watched the group as they went through high-knees and Frankensteins, asking them to control their eagerness.

AD

AD

“Take your time, nice and easy,” he told a set of skill position players. “Don’t want to pull anything.”

Van Acker is a big believer in controlling what you can control. It’s a motto that has been tested over the past 11 months, as the pandemic took control of just about everything and everyone.

In the spring it contained players to garages and basements and public parks, anywhere they were able train on their own until the team could gather again. In the summer it made them uncertain about the likelihood of a season. In the fall it spaced them six feet apart at team workouts, kept footballs and equipment out of their hands.

In the case of senior quarterback Joe Pesansky, the pandemic sent him several states south in search of a fall season and a better shot at earning the Division I scholarship.

Pesansky was one of many local players who opted go elsewhere in favor of looser restrictions and a chance to play. The quarterback’s absence Thursday was another reminder of all that had changed for the Cavaliers. It was the first, and surely not the last, sign that this long-awaited season would be a strange one.

Time to go

After warm-ups, players grabbed their helmets. But before they could strap them on, they lined up in front of an assistant coach to get the inside sprayed with a cleaning solution.

AD

AD

Virginia public schools are the only local programs currently starting with fall sports, as most schools in the district and Maryland remain sidelined. The condensed Virginia schedule is set to run through May 1, featuring six regular season games followed by the postseason.

The plan was proposed in late July, following the announcement that fall sports would not begin on time. It was after this news that Pesansky and his family more seriously discussed a move to Florida. Pesansky’s father had been offered a job opportunity in the Tampa area but had planned to put it off until after Joe’s graduation. After all, the rising senior had become a celebrated member of the Cavaliers’ athletic department, a charismatic leader for both the football and basketball programs. He had helped lead the football team to its first playoff win in nearly a decade as a sophomore and earned all-district honors in basketball as a junior.

But Pesansky badly wanted to earn a Division I football scholarship, and coming out of his junior season he hadn’t generated enough interest. He feared that no fall tape would bring his already-stunted recruitment to a halt. At one of the team’s distanced summer workouts, the starting quarterback gathered his teammates together and told them he had to leave.

AD

AD

He just brought so much to this program,” junior defensive back Chris DoBrydney said. “Not only was he a very good football player but his leadership made everybody listen to him.”

Pesansky and his family were in Florida by the first week in August. He enrolled at Jesuit High, a private school in Tampa that a cousin attended.

“That was one of the more difficult processes that I’ve ever had to go through,” Pesansky said. “Even after I left, I had to do everything at once. I had to start school, learn the playbook. I had to meet new people, new coaches, new teachers.”

As Pesansky got settled, the Cavaliers moved forward, continuing outdoor conditioning, maxing out sessions capped for safety purposes at 50 players and coaches.

AD

Meanwhile, Van Acker watched a live stream of every one of Pesansky’s 15 games for Jesuit, looking on as the former Cavalier set program records for touchdowns and passing yards.

AD

By November, Pesansky received a scholarship offer to Holy Cross, a Football Championship Subdivision program in Massachusetts, and committed to the Crusaders a week later. After the season he was named Florida 5A Player of the Year and finished second in the state’s Mr. Football voting.

As the Cavaliers waited for their season to begin, Pesansky stayed in touch with his former teammates up north, especially junior Christian Hilton, who would be taking over QB duties.

“We were just trying to help each other get better,” Hilton said. “Trying to stay motivated through these strange times.”

AD

As the winter began and Virginia inched closer toward a tenuous football start date, Pesansky wrapped up football and began his basketball season. Everything had seemingly worked out for the best. But that didn’t mean everything felt the same.

“Like we just had our basketball senior night, but it’s not really with your seniors,” Pesansky said. “It’s with a bunch of guys you just met. And that’s a little different.”

Finally, football

Woodson’s first game is in a little more than two weeks. If the expedited preparation period isn’t enough of a reminder that this will be an unusual season, it should help that their opener will be played Feb. 22 — a Monday night.

AD

AD

Missing out on the traditional Friday night lights for a week is not something the team can control. The Cavaliers are used to inconveniences big and small. That made Thursday’s practice all the more enjoyable. It was familiar. It was fun.

“This is going well,” Hilton said midway through. “People are motivated. They’re excited just to be out of the house, just to be out in the fresh air getting exercise. Finally playing football after a long, long wait.”

By 5:30, the stadium lights had been flipped on and the temperature had dipped into the low 40s. But the energy was high and the air was filled with the sounds of whistles and grunts and laughter. Despite their extended absence, the rhythms of a normal football practice had returned.

AD

Around that same time, 900 miles away, Pesansky got out of basketball practice at Jesuit. He exited into a warm Tampa evening with plans to call some of his former teammates that night. He knew they had been waiting for today, and he wanted to hear all about it.