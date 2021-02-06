He was joined in being selected as new Hall of Famers by four other modern-era candidates: defensive back Charles Woodson, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, guard Alan Faneca and safety John Lynch. Woodson and Johnson were, like Manning, elected in their first year of eligibility. Lynch, now the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, joined Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks as Hall of Famers from the defense that carried the Buccaneers to their previous Super Bowl appearance, a victory over the Oakland Raiders 18 years ago.

Former coach Tom Flores, former scout and front-office executive Bill Nunn, and former wide receiver Drew Pearson, the nominee of the Hall of Fame’s senior committee, also were chosen.

The results were announced during the NFL Honors show that aired Saturday night after voting by the Hall of Fame selectors, mostly media members, was conducted remotely last month. The process was altered by coronavirus-related considerations. Normally, voters meet in person on the day before the Super Bowl, only hours before the results are announced.

Manning’s election was a foregone conclusion. He carved out one of the most distinguished careers in NFL history over 17 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, with five MVP awards and two Super Bowl triumphs. He was selected to 14 Pro Bowls and named first-team all-pro seven times. He ranks third in league history in passing yards behind Drew Brees and Brady, and third in career passing touchdowns behind Brady and Brees.

He became the most prominent member of quarterbacking’s first family and pulled off a successful second act of his NFL career. He spent 13 seasons with the Colts, who drafted him first overall in 1998, but was released after missing the 2011 season because of a career-threatening neck injury. Manning was recruited to Denver by John Elway, the Broncos executive and fellow all-time-great quarterback, and won his final MVP award and his second Super Bowl during four seasons there.

Woodson was a nine-time Pro Bowler over 18 seasons as a cornerback and safety for the Raiders and Green Bay Packers. He was the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 2009 and became the first player in league history to notch 50 career interceptions and 20 career sacks. He finished with 65 interceptions, tied for the fifth most ever.

Johnson spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions before retiring abruptly in 2016 at 30, one day after Manning’s retirement announcement. The relative brevity of his career raised some doubts as to whether he would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but voters focused on his dominance. He holds the single-season record for receiving yards with 1,964 in 2012. He also had seasons with 1,681 and 1,492 yards, and he was selected to six Pro Bowls.

Faneca was elected in his sixth time as a modern-era finalist. He was chosen for nine straight Pro Bowls during a 13-year career spent mostly with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lynch was a cornerstone of the Buccaneers defense that led the way to a lopsided win over the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII in January 2003. He finished his 15-year career with four seasons with the Broncos. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl pick and reached the Hall of Fame in his eighth time as a finalist over nine years of eligibility.