Players can find themselves on the list for multiple reasons, including positive tests, contact tracing or symptoms or for travel quarantines.
“I think we have to do more, whether it is testing or putting in measures that protect us without it disturbing our preparation and the game being played,” center Lars Eller said. “So I think we have to do a little bit more and hopefully the decision-makers together can figure out what those measures are that we have to take.”
Vrana is the first Washington player included on the list since the four Russians were added in late January. Players cannot practice or play while they are on it.
The Capitals are still set to face the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena at noon on Sunday.
As of Saturday, 43 players from nine teams were on the NHL’s covid-19 related absences list, which has included almost 100 players across the league since the season began three and a half weeks ago. Fewer than half of those players have ended up on it because of confirmed positive tests, according to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.
