Washington, which was missing six players due to a combination of injuries and covid-related absences, fell 7-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers. Scott Laughton scored a hat trick and the Capitals lost their third-straight game in regulation.

Rookie goaltender Vitek Vanecek made his ninth-straight start in net but after letting in four goals on 14 shots, was pulled with three minutes left in the second period in favor of Craig Anderson. Anderson gave up a goal on the first shot he saw and finished with six saves on eight shots on goal.

Washington is now 6-3-3 and will face the Flyers (8-3-2) again on Tuesday night.

Ovechkin scored his 710th and 711th career goals Sunday, but the Capitals could not pull ahead late in a back-and-forth contest despite early game heroics by Ovechkin and Tom Wilson. Wilson also tallied four points Sunday, with one goal and three assists. The winger’s three assists was a new career-high.

However, after both teams entered the final frame tied at 4, it was Sean Couturier who scored the eventual game-winner for the Flyers only 31 seconds into the third period.

Despite the Capitals withstanding four minutes of the Flyers’ power play time after Zdeno Chara was assessed a four-minute double minor for high-sticking early in the third, Washington couldn’t muster any more offense. Laughton scored his third goal of the night to complete his hat trick with 2:09 left in the third period. Couturier finished off the scoring with his long-range empty-netter with 1:22 left in the game.

Ovechkin scored his 710th and 711th career goal. His second goal, which was a point shot snipe that hit off the right post and four minutes into the second period, marked his fourth goal since he got off the NHL’s covid-19 related absences list on Jan. 30. His first goal of the game was at 11:11 of the first period, on the power play from his spot in the left circle. The puck rocketed past goaltender Carter Hart in the top corner.

Ovechkin now has five goals in eight total games this season. Hart also became the 144th different NHL goaltender Ovechkin has scored on during his NHL career.

But Ovechkin couldn’t fill all the holes in the lineup. Six Capitals were unavailable against Philadelphia: goalie Ilya Samsonov, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, center Brian Pinho, defenseman Justin Schultz and forwards T.J. Oshie and Jakub Vrana.

Samsonov and Kuznetsov remain on the covid list with no timetable for their return. In a positive sign, Laviolette said Sunday morning both players, who were put on the list Jan. 20, were starting to begin workouts. Vrana was added to the list on Saturday night. He was not at practice Saturday afternoon after the Capitals said he was taking a maintenance day.

Schultz missed his fourth game after taking a puck to the face last week. Oshie missed his first game with an upper body injury. Pinho has not played since the team’s Jan. 24 game against the Sabres. He has been in a noncontact jersey at practice ever since.

With all the absences, forward Philippe Maillet, 28, made his NHL debut. The undrafted forward spent last season with the Hershey Bears, scoring 17 goals and tallying 27 assists in 61 games. Maillet became the fourth player to make his NHL regular season debut for the Capitals this season. Vanecek, Brian Pinho and Connor McMichael were the other three.

In positive news for the Capitals, center Lars Eller and forward Conor Sheary both returned to Sunday’s lineup. Eller missed four games because of an upper body injury and Sheary missed one game with a lower body injury. Eller slowly returned to the ice this past week, while Sheary did not practice with the team before his return to the lineup against the Flyers.

With bodies back, the Capitals were able to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Ovechkin scored his power play goal at 11:11 of the first period and then Wilson made it a two-goal advantage with his goal at 16:36 of the opening frame.

However, the Capitals’ lead quickly disappeared with two early goals by Laughton. His first goal was at 18:33 of the first period and his second tally came at 2:29 of the second period. Ovechkin’s second goal of the night came at 4:08 as the Capitals briefly retook a 3-2 lead, but Robert Hagg answered less than four minutes later with a goal of his own with a wrister from above the circle.

James van Riemsdyk tacked on another goal with 3:24 left in the second, to give the Flyers a 4-3 lead. Vanecek was then subsequently pulled in favor of Anderson. Nicklas Backstrom answered once again for the Capitals with his team-leading sixth goal of the season with only 56.1 seconds left in the second period.