So how is the MVP chosen? Voting begins when the fourth quarter starts, remains open for the rest of the game and is divided among two groups. A large majority of the vote (80 percent) is determined by 16 members of the Professional Football Writers of America who are covering the game. The remaining 20 percent is determined by fans, with online voting allowed since 2001.

Playing for the victorious team has been virtually a prerequisite for past winners. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley (in Super Bowl V) is the only player to be voted the Super Bowl MVP from a losing team. Playing offense is also nearly a requirement; 15 of the past 17 winners have come from that side of the ball, and only 10 defensive players have claimed MVP honors.

Mahomes is this year’s clear favorite to win Super Bowl MVP honors; he’s listed at even money by the Westgate SuperBook, followed by Brady at 2-1. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (12-1) and tight end Travis Kelce (13-1) have the best odds among non-quarterbacks.

If Mahomes repeats as Super Bowl MVP, he would join quarterbacks Bart Starr (Super Bowls I and II for the Green Bay Packers) and Terry Bradshaw (Super Bowls XIII and XIV for the Pittsburgh Steelers) as the only players to win the honor in back-to-back years.

Super Bowl LV MVP odds Super Bowl LV MVP odds Odds as of Jan. 28 Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes Even Tom Brady Tom Brady 2-1 Tyreek Hill Tyreek Hill 12-1 Travis Kelce Travis Kelce 13-1 Leonard Fournette Leonard Fournette 25-1 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Clyde Edwards-Helaire 28-1 Mike Evans Mike Evans 30-1 Chris Godwin Chris Godwin 30-1 Devin White Devin White 40-1 Tyrann Mathieu Tyrann Mathieu 40-1 Darrel Williams Darrel Williams 40-1

For quarterbacks, playing a flawless fourth quarter is almost mandatory. Since 2001, only Brady (Super Bowl XXXVIII with the New England Patriots) and Mahomes (last year) have been named Super Bowl MVP after throwing a fourth-quarter interception.

If a team is up big after three quarters, though, look for an impact player on defense to be in the mix. The Denver Broncos enjoyed a nine-point lead after three quarters in Super Bowl 50; pass rusher Von Miller already had five tackles, 1½ sacks and a forced fumble entering the final quarter, and he was voted MVP. Malcolm Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, who led the Broncos by 28 points at the end of the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVIII, had a fumble recovery and a pick-six, and he wound up with MVP honors. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Dexter Jackson helped push his team’s lead over the Oakland Raiders to 25 points by the end of the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXVII; his two interceptions helped him win MVP honors.

Four wide receivers have been named Super Bowl MVP since 2005. Two of those had at least 114 receiving yards by the end of the third quarter, with another, Pittsburgh’s Hines Ward (Super Bowl XL MVP), close to the century mark at 98. Ward also had a fourth-quarter touchdown, as did Pittsburgh’s Santonio Holmes, the MVP of Super Bowl XLIII.