This will be a battle between high-octane offenses headlined by Brady and Mahomes. Follow along for live updates.
NFL looking at potential protocol violation by Saints, no decision made yet
TAMPA — The NFL is looking at another coronavirus-related issue involving the New Orleans Saints but has made no decision about potential discipline for a protocol violation, according to a person familiar with the situation.
If the league again acts against the Saints, it would be at least the third set of penalties imposed upon the team for violations of the coronavirus protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The NFL declined to comment.
The NFL fined the Saints $500,000 and stripped them of a seventh-round draft pick in November for protocol violations during a postgame locker room victory celebration without masks. In September, Coach Sean Payton and the team were among the NFL head coaches and franchises fined for mask-wearing violations. Payton was fined $100,000 and the Saints were fined $250,000.
The NFL Network reported that the latest potential protocol violation is related to an unauthorized person being in the team’s facility and in contact with tailback Alvin Kamara before Kamara’s positive coronavirus test late in the season.