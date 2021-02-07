The meeting usually would have taken place in the Gertrude-Lafrance cafeteria, but by the spring it had become part of the Quebec medical facility’s red zone, making it an unsafe place to congregate. So when his boss called the staff together, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif took his seat in the chapel, dressed in scrubs and surrounded by nurses and orderlies.

Months earlier, Duvernay-Tardif had stood on the grass field at Hard Rock Stadium, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy amid red and yellow confetti. As an offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs, Duvernay-Tardif blocked for Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV and celebrated in front of more than 62,000 fans. Now, surrounded by nervous and exhausted colleagues at an 8:30 a.m. staff meeting, he listened to a somber update.

The coronavirus outbreak in the hospital had worsened. No staff members could take vacation for several months. Many of them would be forced to work overtime. Duvernay-Tardif saw some of his colleagues cry. Ten minutes later, they were back at the bedside of patients, most of whom were sick and dying, offering comfort as best they could with smiles on their faces.

“The definition of what it means to be a hero changed because of those people,” Duvernay-Tardif said.

Duvernay-Tardif did not play a down this season, but he was a towering figure of this surreal NFL year. In July, shortly before training camps opened, Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the season so he could work at the covid-19-stricken long-term-care facility near his native Montreal, putting to use the medical degree he earned from McGill University. The past seven months have redefined his notion of heroism but reinforced how much he values sports. He believes he made the right decision, but at times he questioned it, and he wonders how he will feel about it a decade from now.