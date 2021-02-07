This will be a battle between high-octane offenses headlined by Brady and Mahomes. Follow along for live updates.
Our best Super Bowl recipes deliver big flavor for a smaller watch party
Whether you’re rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or you’re like me and had to be reminded that the big game is Sunday, you’ll want to be sure there is tasty game-day food on hand before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time.
You’ll have to scale down the size of your watch party this year due to the pandemic, but you can still make mouthwatering food. Here are a few tips for hosting a smaller, safer gathering.
- Limit your party to people you live with, or if you’re able, project the game onto a wall in an outdoor area where everyone can practice appropriate social distancing.
- If game-day classics are your thing, consider conducting a food swap. Make a designated spot for friends to drop off and pick up portions of certain dishes, so that everyone gets a variety without having to cook all day.
- Select recipes, like snack mixes and mini pizzas, that are easy to scale down. Keep in mind, however, that when scaling a recipe, cooking times and temperatures, pan sizes and seasonings may be affected, so adjust accordingly.
Here is a batch of Super Bowl eats that can easily be scaled down for Super Bowl LV. You’ll want to bookmark them now, too, for next year when we can — we hope — watch the game with a crowd.
The 2021 Super Bowl food map is a deep dive into America’s weird culinary underbelly
If it’s time for the Super Bowl, it also must be time for Google to release its map of each state’s most uniquely searched Super Bowl food. The map — with results that should be taken with a giant grain of salt — has become an annual source of amusement, namely because there apparently are a whole lot of weirdos doing Super Bowl recipe searches for hot lentil soup, gluten-free pretzels, granola bars, paella and potato (just “potato,” not baked potato or twice-baked potato or loaded potato skins or duchess potatoes or even an elegant Pommes Anna).
This year’s map does not disappoint. For every state that’s searching for things that should be at a Super Bowl party (Colorado and Massachusetts with their chili, any of the states that are searching for a dip), there are even more states searching for things that shouldn’t be anywhere near a Super Bowl party. We will now shame those states.
Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid not in Tampa
TAMPA — Assistant coach Britt Reid did not travel with the Kansas City Chiefs to Tampa for Sunday’s Super Bowl.
The Chiefs confirmed in a Super Bowl pool report Saturday that Reid, the son of Coach Andy Reid, would not be on the trip. The team traveled Saturday. The Chiefs said Saturday that Andy Reid would make the trip and would coach in Sunday’s game.
Britt Reid, the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach, was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday night in Kansas City. The Chiefs confirmed in a written statement Friday they were aware of Reid’s involvement in the accident.
The Kansas City Police Department did not confirm Reid’s involvement but said officers responded to a three-vehicle collision that resulted in life-threatening injuries to a 5-year-old child in one vehicle and non-life-threatening injuries to a 4-year-old child in the same vehicle. The police said impairment was under investigation. Kansas City television station KSHB reported that Britt Reid was the driver under investigation for impairment and told police, according to a search warrant application, that he’d had two to three drinks and took Adderall by prescription.
Add fatherhood and possible surgery to Mahomes’s offseason schedule
Win or lose in Super Bowl LV, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a couple of important things on his offseason to-do list.
He is likely to have surgery for the toe he injured during the playoffs and, more certainly, he is about to become a first-time father.
Although he practiced fully every day leading up to the Super Bowl, Mahomes, according to the NFL Network, will see a foot specialist about the injury. His mobility, a key to his game, has appeared to be somewhat limited, but his arm was just fine. He passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the AFC championship game.
“It’s a lot better,” is the only update Mahomes would give about the injury.
He wasn’t much more forthcoming about when he and fiancee Brittany Matthews would welcome Mini Mahomes, telling reporters last week that he was not allowed to reveal the due date but hoped Matthews could “hold off” on giving birth.
The two, who have dated since high school, announced their engagement Sept. 1, the night of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. Mahomes announced the baby’s gender the following month with a proud “#GirlDad” tweet.
Some Patriots fans are rooting for Tom Brady to win another Super Bowl. Others are dreading it.
The Irish restaurant Mick Morgan’s sits about two miles down the road from Gillette Stadium on Route 1, a signpost any New England Patriots fan driving from the north must pass on a pilgrimage to Foxborough, Mass. Neil Nunes, its general manager, noticed a strange phenomenon late in the season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surged and the Patriots fell out of playoff contention: More people filled the outdoor patio and bar during Tampa Bay games than Patriots games. Some wanted their old quarterback Tom Brady to win, some wanted him to lose, and a few even sported Buccaneers hats or pewter-toned No. 12 jerseys.
“It’s 50-50 right down the middle,” Nunes said. “Some people are rooting for Brady and want him to be happy. The others, they can’t believe what’s happening, and they don’t want to see him win with another team. The mentality is, if you’re not with us, you’re against us.”
The Patriots didn’t even make the playoffs in their maiden post-Brady attempt. But Patriots fans are undeniably back in the Super Bowl, whether they like it or not. For a population accustomed to clear-cut and borderline-arrogant rooting practices in February, this year’s Super Bowl will be an exercise in grappling with both the familiar and the unmooring, a kind of gridiron alternate dimension.
The New England region processed the idea of Brady playing for another franchise from the time he joined the Buccaneers in the spring through Tampa Bay’s coalescing into a title contender in late autumn. Brady’s upcoming appearance in a 10th Super Bowl has dredged, amplified and jostled all those conflicted feelings anew. How does New England feel about watching Brady on the Bucs? It depends whom you ask, and even then it may be difficult to ascertain.
His team is going to the Super Bowl. He’s staying on the coronavirus front lines.
The meeting usually would have taken place in the Gertrude-Lafrance cafeteria, but by the spring it had become part of the Quebec medical facility’s red zone, making it an unsafe place to congregate. So when his boss called the staff together, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif took his seat in the chapel, dressed in scrubs and surrounded by nurses and orderlies.
Months earlier, Duvernay-Tardif had stood on the grass field at Hard Rock Stadium, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy amid red and yellow confetti. As an offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs, Duvernay-Tardif blocked for Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV and celebrated in front of more than 62,000 fans. Now, surrounded by nervous and exhausted colleagues at an 8:30 a.m. staff meeting, he listened to a somber update.
The coronavirus outbreak in the hospital had worsened. No staff members could take vacation for several months. Many of them would be forced to work overtime. Duvernay-Tardif saw some of his colleagues cry. Ten minutes later, they were back at the bedside of patients, most of whom were sick and dying, offering comfort as best they could with smiles on their faces.
“The definition of what it means to be a hero changed because of those people,” Duvernay-Tardif said.
Duvernay-Tardif did not play a down this season, but he was a towering figure of this surreal NFL year. In July, shortly before training camps opened, Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the season so he could work at the covid-19-stricken long-term-care facility near his native Montreal, putting to use the medical degree he earned from McGill University. The past seven months have redefined his notion of heroism but reinforced how much he values sports. He believes he made the right decision, but at times he questioned it, and he wonders how he will feel about it a decade from now.
“It was never black or white,” he said. “As the season progressed and the stakes are higher, I do miss football even more, especially now with the playoffs. There’s more than one way to look at it, and it’s not always simple.”
Byron Leftwich is a rising star on a Bucs coaching staff that shows the power of diversity
When Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians hired Byron Leftwich as his offensive coordinator, he made him part of the NFL’s most diverse coaching staff. The Bucs have 12 Black assistant coaches, including an unprecedented four coordinators in Leftwich, special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and run game coordinator/assistant head coach Harold Goodwin. The staff also includes two women, assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar and assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.
“For us, it’s the best coaches we know,” Arians said. “They just happen to be some women, some African-American. I would hope that other owners would look and see that this works, to have that many different voices giving input so that the output is greater, and make an example of it.”
Arians assembled his staff amid a persistent, ongoing NFL crisis. A league consisting of roughly 70 percent Black players has only three Black head coaches and an acute dearth of Black offensive coordinators and quarterback coaches — the two positions most likely to produce head coaching candidates. Despite appearing in his second straight Super Bowl, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was passed over for the third consecutive hiring cycle in which he received multiple interviews. Leftwich did not even get an interview.
If NFL owners are to improve their dismal record of hiring Black coaches, Leftwich may be a pivotal figure. Despite the league overlooking him this year, his supporters and players believe he is a future head coach. “He’s just got an amazing sense of poise under duress,” Brady said. “He’s got a lot of great years ahead of him. I’m sure he’ll be a head coach very soon.” Leftwich, 41, would be the first Black quarterback to play in the NFL and become a head coach in the league since Fritz Pollard in 1921.
A compendium of Super Bowl picks including one from a goat. (Not the GOAT; an actual goat.)
We’re at the point of the two-week Super Bowl break where every possible angle of the game has been beaten to death, and with the game only moments away, the only thing left to do is pick a winner. We’re here to help. Here’s a list of picks from the people who are paid to pay attention to the game, along with a few others from our animal friends.
Want a betting pick? Take Tampa Bay and the points.
The Buccaneers held opponents to 1.9 points per drive during the regular season, the NFL’s sixth-best mark, while forcing opponents to go three-and-out more than a third of the time, also sixth best. And only a handful of teams were better at sacking the quarterback. According to Football Outsiders, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’s schemes resulted in a sack rate of 8 percent after adjusting for strength of schedule, giving Tampa Bay the sixth-best adjusted sack rate.
That creates a tough task for Kansas City’s battered offensive line, which is littered with backups and castoffs. Add in the fact that Tampa Bay is playing at home, and that teams favored by three points or more in the Super Bowl are a combined 4-10 against the spread since 2002, and it’s time to take the points.
Superspreader Sunday? Experts worry Super Bowl could trigger coronavirus explosion.
Skip the parties that could turn Super Bowl Sunday into Superspreader Sunday, experts and government officials are pleading ahead of America’s biggest sports day.
This year’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers comes as the nation remains in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, and as new variants are spreading. On a weekend usually defined by packed gatherings in bars and living rooms, with fans screaming at televisions and sharing spreads of finger food, authorities are urging smaller, quieter celebrations.
“I can’t say it seriously enough: I want everyone who is celebrating this Sunday’s game to be back next year, and that means not allowing 2,000 more Kansas Citians to die,” Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas said in an interview. “I’m a lifelong fan of the Chiefs, but I am more of a fan of people’s families sticking around and staying alive.”
In addition to a traditional wager of local items, Lucas and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor (D) this year joined forces for a public service announcement, donning masks and pleading with residents to celebrate safely.
NFL clears Super Bowl for kickoff under coronavirus testing protocols
TAMPA — Super Bowl LV officially was cleared for kickoff as scheduled Sunday evening under the NFL’s coronavirus testing protocols, meaning the league will reach the finish line to its 269-game season on time.
The NFL’s final go-ahead for the game was given Saturday after that morning’s testing results were received, a person familiar with the league’s planning said Sunday morning. The Kansas City Chiefs received the results from their tests taken Saturday morning before flying to Tampa later in the day.
The Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be tested again Sunday under the game-day protocols for an evening game, according to the person with knowledge of the NFL’s planning. Those results are expected to be known later Sunday evening.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time.
NFL looking at potential protocol violation by Saints, no decision made yet
TAMPA — The NFL is looking at another coronavirus-related issue involving the New Orleans Saints but has made no decision about potential discipline for a protocol violation, according to a person familiar with the situation.
If the league again acts against the Saints, it would be at least the third set of penalties imposed upon the team for violations of the coronavirus protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The NFL declined to comment.
The NFL fined the Saints $500,000 and stripped them of a seventh-round draft pick in November for protocol violations during a postgame locker room victory celebration without masks. In September, Coach Sean Payton and the team were among the NFL head coaches and franchises fined for mask-wearing violations. Payton was fined $100,000 and the Saints were fined $250,000.
The NFL Network reported that the latest potential protocol violation is related to an unauthorized person being in the team’s facility and in contact with tailback Alvin Kamara before Kamara’s positive coronavirus test late in the season.