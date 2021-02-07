The Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be tested again Sunday under the game-day protocols for an evening game, according to the person with knowledge of the NFL’s planning. Those results are expected to be known later Sunday evening.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association opted against a bubble scenario for the postseason — either at a single site or with players and coaches isolated locally by being taken to hotels upon leaving teams’ facility each day — and chose to rely on the same protocols that had gotten the sport through its regular season.

Players, coaches and team staffers were subject to daily testing beginning with the opening of training camps last summer. There were rigid and ever-tightening requirements for mask-wearing and distancing. The NFL conducted sophisticated contact tracing utilizing electronic tracking devices and used genomic sequence testing to identify strains of the virus. Teams, coaches and players were subject to disciplinary measures for any protocol violations.

The NFL dealt with major coronavirus outbreaks on the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens during the regular season. Some teams played games at major competitive disadvantages after having key players or coaches placed into five-day quarantines upon being classified by the league as high-risk close contacts. A series of regular season games were postponed. But no games were canceled entirely and the NFL played its 256-game regular season within the originally allotted 17 weeks.

The league never enacted its contingency plan to add an 18th week to the regular season if needed, although it came close to that when a game had to be played on a Wednesday due to the outbreak on the Ravens. There also were two Tuesday games played during the regular season. The NFL played at least one game on each day of the week during the season, with a Friday game having been originally scheduled for Christmas Day.

All 12 games during the AFC and NFC playoffs were played as scheduled, and now the Super Bowl is set to kick off as slated. The Chiefs and Buccaneers were given rapid-result tests each day over the past two weeks in addition to the regular daily testing.

Two Chiefs players, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and backup center Daniel Kilgore, were placed into five-day quarantines last week after being classified as high-risk close contacts to a barber who gave haircuts inside the team’s facility last weekend. The barber tested positive after having a series of negative test results before being allowed into the facility. The Chiefs moved quickly to halt the haircuts upon learning of the positive test result. About 20 other players and staffers, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had been scheduled to have their hair cut, according to a person familiar with the situation.