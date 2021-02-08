The real Super Bowl MVP was Todd Bowles. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator clamped down the league’s most explosive offense on Sunday night with a devilishly simple scheme and by exploiting the Kansas City Chiefs’ weakness on the edges of their offensive line. The Bucs’ defensive dominance in the 31-9 victory was on display during the team’s interception late in the third quarter that helped seal the championship.

Before the snap, CBS announcer Tony Romo understood the magnitude of the situation. He noted 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes, the best quarterback of his era, “has been Superman throughout his entire career,” and the team needed him to put on his cape again. But the Bucs defense in general, and rookie safety Antoine Winfield in particular, had a different idea.

Here’s how the play broke down.

The situation

The Bucs led the Chiefs 28-9 with 6:31 left in the third quarter. They faced third and 14 from their own 22-yard line, a harrowing situation for any offense. In a score-neutral situation, Kansas City might have run or thrown a short pass and punted for better field position. But trailing by three scores, with time running low in the Super Bowl, Coach Andy Reid was dialing up his best play.

Bucs’ interception 3rd qtr - 6:31 1st qtr 2nd qtr 3rd qtr 4th qtr Score Chiefs Bucs 3-0 14-6 21-9 7-3 14-3 21-6 28-9 31-9 Bucs’ interception 3rd qtr - 6:31 1st qtr 2nd qtr 3rd qtr 4th qtr 3-0 Score Chiefs Bucs 14-6 21-9 7-3 14-3 21-6 28-9 31-9 Bucs’ interception 3rd qtr - 6:31 1st qtr 2nd qtr 3rd qtr 4th qtr Score 3-0 7-3 14-3 14-6 21-6 21-9 28-9 Chiefs Bucs Bucs’ interception 3rd qtr - 6:31 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Score 3-0 7-3 14-3 14-6 21-6 21-9 28-9 31-9 Chiefs Bucs Bucs’ interception 3rd qtr - 6:31 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter Score 3-0 7-3 14-3 14-6 21-6 21-9 28-9 31-9 Chiefs Bucs

Presnap

Kansas City lined up in “11” personnel — three wide receivers, one tight end and one running back. Tampa Bay countered with a variant of its dime coverage — one down lineman at nose tackle, four linebackers on the line of scrimmage and six defensive backs. Because it was third and 14, the Bucs aligned five of those defensive backs within a few yards of the first-down line.

S CB WR WR CB RB Barrett - LB TE S David - LB Suh - DL CB White - LB WR S Pierre-Paul - LB S CB WR WR CB RB Barrett - LB TE S David - LB Suh - DL CB White - LB WR S Pierre-Paul - LB S WR WR CB CB RB TE Barrett - LB S David - LB Suh - DL CB White - LB WR S Pierre-Paul - LB S WR WR CB CB RB TE Barrett - LB S David - LB Suh - DL CB White - LB WR S Pierre-Paul - LB Edwards - S WR WR Murphy-Bunting - CB RB Dean - CB Barrett - LB TE Winfield - S David - LB Suh - DL Whitehead - S White - LB WR Davis - CB Pierre-Paul - LB

The decision to replace two linemen with two linebackers in dime masked the Bucs’ intentions. They could drop any of them into coverage or blitz with extra speed. But even though Bowles is known for his exotic blitzes, he hadn’t sent many to this point. He hadn’t needed to. The Chiefs were missing left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back), and their replacements, Mike Remmers and Andrew Wylie, had shown little ability to slow Tampa’s pass rushers.

Barrett Remmers - LT Wiley - RT Pierre-Paul Barrett Remmers - LT Wiley - RT Pierre-Paul Barrett Remmers - LT Wiley - RT Pierre-Paul Barrett Remmers - LT Wiley - RT Pierre-Paul Barrett Remmers - LT Wiley - RT Pierre-Paul

The ability to create pressure with four linemen was key. The two premier edge rushers, Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, wreaked havoc up front and allowed Bowles to devote more players to coverage. By the end of the game, Bowles had blitzed on 9.6 percent of dropbacks, his lowest rate in the last five years, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The four-man rush generated 16 pressures and a 34 percent quarterback passer rating.

[What went wrong for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in a brutal Super Bowl defeat]

Romo, sensing the Chiefs’ waning chances, said, “It’s like now or never.”

Postsnap

After Mahomes received the snap, two things became clear. One, the Bucs were sending a rare, five-man blitz, and two, the Chiefs didn’t trust their line. The Chiefs devoted a running back to pass protection and asked the lone receiver on the right side, Demarcus Robinson, to chip. They sent three targets deep: Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

Watkins 1 Mahomes Hill 2 3 Kelce 4 5 Watkins 1 Mahomes Hill 2 3 Kelce 4 5 Watkins 1 Mahomes Hill 2 3 4 Kelce 5 Watkins 1 Mahomes Hill 2 3 4 Kelce 5 Watkins 1 Hill Mahomes 2 3 4 Kelce 5

Despite the extra protection, Tampa Bay was able to create pressure. Bucs linebacker Lavonte David and Suh shed their blockers and zeroed in on Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback started to drift right, moving as he had to all night — he traveled 497 yards before throwing the ball or being sacked Sunday, the most scramble yards in a game by any quarterback since Next Gen Stats began tracking the metric in 2016.

The distance traveled quantifies how the Bucs four-man pass rush affected Mahomes. He was pressured on 29 of his 56 dropbacks, most of any quarterback in Super Bowl history.

Mahomes David Suh Mahomes David Suh Mahomes David Suh Mahomes David Suh David Mahomes Suh

The throw

As he rolled out, Mahomes spotted Hill streaking right across the field. He looked to be in single coverage against Bucs backup safety Mike Edwards. Hill had been quiet so far, but since Mahomes became the starter in 2018, Hill had been one of his most trusted targets — and together they’d burned the Bucs in their last meeting for 13 catches, 269 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes let the pass fly.

Reverse angle 40 yards Hill Mahomes Reverse angle 40 yards Hill Mahomes Reverse angle 40 yards Hill Mahomes Reverse angle 40 yards Hill Mahomes Reverse angle 40 yards Mahomes Hill

The ball looked quintessential Mahomes at first, off his back foot but perfectly placed, whizzing over the outstretched hand of cornerback Carlton Davis.

The interception

The Bucs often played two deep safeties on Sunday to prevent the Chiefs from hitting the explosive plays that make their offense so dangerous. But even when Mahomes tried short passes to Kelce, his trusted tight end, a linebacker often stretched out a hand to tip it away. The elite coverage appeared again on this play as Edwards played perfect leverage and stuck his hand in front of Hill.

Edwards Hill Winfield Winfield Edwards Hill Winfield Winfield Edwards Hill Winfield Winfield Edwards Winfield Hill Winfield Edwards Winfield Hill Winfield

The ball caromed off Edwards’ hand and bounced backward into the waiting arms of Winfield, the rookie safety. Everything that led to the interception — pressure with four, excellent coverage, surprising schematic wrinkles — illustrated why the Bucs defense had succeeded throughout the game. The pick itself all but sealed the title.

Images from NFL Game Pass and Fox.

Photoillustration using an original photo by David J. Phillip (AP)