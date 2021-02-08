With their NCAA tournament hopes flickering, the Terrapins lost, 73-65, at Xfinity Center after allowing the Buckeyes to control the game in the second half.

Ohio State (16-4, 10-4) led by as many as 16 before Maryland (10-10, 4-9) started to cut back into the advantage only in the final minutes. The game was lost during a 13-minute stretch spanning both halves during which the Terps made only 1 of 15 field goal attempts, including nine straight misses after the break.

Sophomore forward Donta Scott finally ended that rut by making a layup with 12:48 left, but the Buckeyes had already built a double-digit lead by then. Junior guards Aaron Wiggins (17 points, six assists) and Eric Ayala (13 points to go with seven rebounds) led the Terps’ offensive effort, but the team’s extended ruts made it impossible for Maryland to stay in the game.

Maryland’s defense, which has been a strength recently, let Ohio State push ahead as the first half progressed. The Buckeyes shot 8 for 16 from three-point range in the first half on their way to finishing 10 for 26. Ohio State entered Monday averaging 8.2 made threes per game, but the Terps allowed far too many open shots and let the Buckeyes generate a 14-1 run late in the half.

Ohio State’s success from deep consistently offered the Buckeyes a boost when they needed one in the early going. After Maryland jumped out to a 13-5 lead, Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. hit back-to-back threes. His teammate Seth Towns knocked one down on the next possession, capping the Buckeyes’ 9-0 run that gave them a lead. Maryland responded, building a six-point advantage, but Ohio State followed the same script with a quick burst of three-pointers and led 35-30 by halftime.

Turgeon employed a different starting lineup against the Buckeyes, bringing senior guard Darryl Morsell off the bench for the third time this season. Jairus Hamilton, a 6-8 forward, started in Morsell’s place alongside Scott and Galin Smith as Turgeon opted for three forwards. Hamilton went 0 for 6 from the field and finished with two points, and Morsell was in the lineup to start the second half. He finished with eight points in 30 minutes.

The Terps’ lack of a consistent frontcourt presence has been exposed all season by the conference’s top big men, but Ohio State’s roster aligns more with Maryland’s. The Terps outscored the Buckeyes 32-24 in the paint, which helped compensate for their poor shooting from deep. Maryland finished 5 for 19 from behind the arc.