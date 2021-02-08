Details of the agreement are not yet clear, but the fact an agreement exists represents important progress for groups that have refused to agree on much all offseason.

Just last week, the players’ union rejected MLB’s latest proposal to delay the season while implementing an expanded postseason and universal designated hitter for 2021. People within MLB expressed displeasure at the union’s unwillingness to make a counteroffer. The union was not obligated to do so because both sides have signed on to the collective bargaining agreement and neither is obligated to renegotiate it.

In the wake of the union’s rejection of its offer, MLB issued a statement saying it was “instructing our Clubs to report for an on-time start to Spring Training and the Championship Season, subject to reaching an agreement on health and safety protocols.”

Discussions surrounding those protocols were less contentious than conversations about larger, long-running collective bargaining sticking points such as the designated hitter or expanded playoffs, multiple people familiar with the negotiations said.

But that the sides reached an agreement was hardly a given: At one point last year, the union had pushed to include the universal DH as part of the health and safety protocols, something MLB rejected out of hand. Some people familiar with the negotiations wondered whether that proposition would become a sticking point in the 2021 health and safety protocols, too. Ultimately, that did not happen, and the sides agreed.

While the details are unclear, the agreement does mean a return to the 2019 postseason format (10 teams, one wild-card game per league) and a designated hitter in the American League only.