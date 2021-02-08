According to the Daily Tar Heel, the student newspaper that broke the story Sunday, the video was taken from social media and shows Bacot, Sharpe and others celebrating North Carolina’s win over archrival Duke on Saturday. That victory also sent hundreds of fans, many without masks, crowding onto a popular Chapel Hill thoroughfare in a scene that led to statements of concern and disappointment from campus officials.

“There was a video that was out there with several of their players without masks at a party at 1 a.m. Sunday morning, which is less than 48 hours from our game,” Larranaga told the Miami Herald. “Our president [Julio] Frenk is adamant that student-athletes are allowed to compete, but they’ve got to stay safe, social distance.

“Our guys have done a fantastic job. We have not had a single guy test positive and they were all unanimous that this isn’t right,” continued the 71-year-old coach, in his 10th season at Miami.

“We have been quarantining, hibernating, whatever you want to call it, and we don’t want to put ourselves in a position [to get the virus]. We came to a decision that it’s better to postpone the game.”

In a statement issued by the ACC, the conference did not mention the video or any other reason for the postponement. Miami and North Carolina “mutually concluded the game could not move forward today,” the conference said, adding, “Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.”

The Tar Heels’ next game is scheduled for Saturday at Virginia; there was no indication Monday that it might be called off. The Cavaliers have had four games postponed, and a December matchup with Michigan State canceled, because of coronavirus-related issues within both their program and those of their opponents.

Per the ACC’s coronavirus protocols, Bacot, Sharpe and their teammates are set to be tested three times this week, including at least once within two days of their next game. If the players test negative, they could be eligible to face the Cavaliers, unless they are subject to punishment from UNC’s basketball program or university administrators.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz reacted to the fans’ celebration Saturday by saying via Twitter that his office would “investigate this incident and work with local authorities to pursue consequences.”

“I know many Tar Heels enjoy rushing Franklin Street to celebrate a big win,” Guskiewicz added at the time, “but we are in the middle of a global pandemic, and COVID doesn’t take a break for the Duke game.”

Tar Heels Coach Roy Williams did not immediately address Monday’s postponement. UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement, “We are disappointed that tonight’s game against Miami is postponed and hope that every effort will be made to re-schedule the game.”

If the game is not made up, that could be damaging to the Tar Heels’ hopes of making the NCAA tournament, given that the 12-6 team stood a good chance of defeating the 7-11 Hurricanes at home. Only one of North Carolina’s seven remaining opponents, Boston College, is below .500, while four are in the top 25 in RPI (per CBS Sports).

When UNC played Duke, both teams were unranked for the first time since February 1960.