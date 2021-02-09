“I felt solid, and that’s when I knew that everything was going to be fine,” Snow said. With a score of 405.05, the John Lewis High School senior won his second Class 5 state championship Tuesday at Rouse Center in Stafford. His freshman teammate, Jadon Butler, finished fourth at 364.40.

Starting last March, when the pandemic halted all high school sports, few were affected more than those who participate in diving, its demanding movements difficult to perform without the pool or the board. Snow has not had a club meet since March 2020. His summer season was canceled. His club team traveled to Florida over the holidays, but he stayed home out of pandemic-related concerns.

When he returned to competitive diving, fear of the difficult dives he would perform crept into his mind.

“I think it’s the what-ifs that really hang me up a lot,” Snow said. “You just got to push past it.”

But as much as pool closures disrupted Snow’s training, his performance never wavered as he won the district and regional titles leading up to Tuesday. After graduation, he hopes to dive in college and then become a pilot.

In the girls’ meet Tuesday, Jefferson junior Micaela Wells finished fourth with a career-best score of 333.70.

Reflecting on the past year, Wells said, “Every time I do a dive, I get a little bit more confident with the feeling of it,” but those times have been scarce since last winter. She did not dive competitively between the state meet last February and the start of this season in December.

Typically, she’d practice similar muscle memory with gymnastics, but most of her gymnastics schedule also has been canceled. When she returned to the pool, her regular season was three weeks, not two months.

Challenging as this season was — she found it difficult to understand coaches wearing masks, and of course there were no team dinners to build friendships — Wells found Tuesday’s performance gratifying.

