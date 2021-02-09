Britt Reid told police he’d consumed at least two drinks before getting behind the wheel and striking two cars with his pickup truck less than a half-mile from the Chiefs’ practice facility last Thursday night, three days before the team’s Super Bowl matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Neither the team nor police have offered details about Reid’s actions leading up to the crash, which injured two young children seated in the back seat of one of the cars.

According to updates on a GoFundMe page organized for the family, the 5-year old girl experienced bleeding in and around her brain and has not been conscious since the crash. Police say she’s listed in critical condition at a hospital.

“Thank you again to everyone donating and sending so many prayers and kind words to the family,” read an update on the page Monday. “[She] remains in the same condition and hasn’t waked up yet.”

Organized by a cousin of the girl’s mother, the online campaign had raised more than $400,000 for the young girl’s family as of Tuesday morning. The page was established Saturday with an initial goal of $45,000 and attracted nearly 10,000 donors in only a few days.

Kansas City police held a news conference Wednesday morning but declined to discuss specifics of the incident while the crash is still under investigation.

“It is our duty and our responsibility to present a clean case file to the prosecutor,” Capt. Dave Jackson, a police spokesman, told reporters. “We want justice for this little girl and we want the criminal justice system to work properly,”

Reid, the Chiefs’ assistant linebackers coach, did not travel with the team to Tampa for Sunday’s game. On Sunday night, following the Chiefs’ 31-9 loss to the Bucs, Andy Reid declined to discuss details surrounding the accident. “But just from a human standpoint, man, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that,” he told reporters.

Asked Monday morning whether he’d spoken with his son since the crash, the head coach said that he had and confirmed that Britt Reid had undergone an unspecified surgery.

“My heart goes out to the young lady. I’m also a dad, so I get that, so I have concerns obviously on both sides,” he told reporters. “Britt did have surgery. He’s doing better now. That little girl, my heart goes out to her.”

Reid, 35, is the second oldest of Andy Reid’s five children and remained in Chiefs’ employ despite a checkered history. He was hired to join his father’s staff when Andy Reid came to Kansas City in 2013. Reid previously faced a jail sentence of up to 23 months for his role in a 2007 road rage incident in which he allegedly wielded a handgun. That same year he pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges in a separate incident.

According to an application for a search warrant reviewed by the Kansas City Star, Reid told officers last week in addition to drinking alcohol before the crash, he also had a prescription for Adderall.

The accident happened near the Chiefs’ practice facility, shortly after 9 p.m. last Thursday when Reid’s white Dodge Ram truck slammed into another vehicle parked on the side of an interstate entrance ramp and then struck another.

One of the cars, a Chevrolet Impala, had run out of gas and was stopped on the ramp. Police say the driver called cousins for help, and they soon arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse. Reid’s truck first hit the Impala and then struck the Traverse, police say. In the back of the Traverse were the two young girls, ages 4 and 5.

According to the GoFundMe page set up for the family, the 4-year old suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

“[She] is traumatized but now at home resting and healing from her injuries,” the page read.

The 5-year old, meanwhile, was drifting in and out of consciousness as she was transported to the hospital, according to audio of police dispatches reviewed by the Star.

A responding officer said Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red,” according to the warrant application, and observed “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating” from him. The officer conducted a field sobriety test on Reid and noted “four clues of impairment.” The warrant application further states that officers ran Reid’s license and found “multiple prior DUI contacts.”

Reid complained of stomach pain at the scene and was transferred to a hospital where police collected four vials of blood, which could be used to determine his blood alcohol content and detect any controlled substances that might have been in his system.

Police explained Wednesday morning that their investigation could take several weeks as detective dissect the crash scene, interview witnesses and await laboratory results.

“It’s a multidisciplinary approach to these types of incidents,” said Sgt. Bill Mahoney. “Different elements are performing different functions. For that reason, it’s very typical that it takes a long period of time, relative to other types of investigations.”