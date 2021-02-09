The entire Flyers team — players, coaches and other personnel — were given rapid tests before Sunday’s game, according to the NHL. All those tests came back negative and the league opted to play on.

On Tuesday, though, another Philadelphia player went on the NHL’s covid-19 protocol list after a positive test late Monday night, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. That move triggered Tuesday’s postponement.

It is unclear when the game will be made up.

If a player is on the list, it does not necessarily mean that he has tested positive for the virus. Players can also wind up on it for travel quarantines, contact tracing and if they are symptomatic.

Almost 100 players across the league have gone on the covid-19 list since the season began in mid-January, but fewer than half of those players had confirmed positive tests, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week.

The Capitals now have three straight postponed games this week. Two games against the Sabres, originally scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, were also pushed because of coronavirus issues with Buffalo. The Sabres were shut down last week but were scheduled to return to practice Tuesday afternoon.

The NHL has three teams shut down because of coronavirus issues: the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. In the East division, Buffalo and New Jersey have not played a game since they faced each other Jan. 31, and the Devils had three additional games postponed Monday.

Washington’s next scheduled game is now Sunday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

The Capitals had their own coronavirus problems this season. Four players — Evgeny Kuznetsov, Ilya Samsonov, Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov — put on the NHL’s covid list in January after Samsonov tested positive for the coronavirus. All players have since returned to practice.

Kuznetsov and Samsonov, who got off the list Monday, both developed coronavirus symptoms during their time away from the team and spent more than two weeks off the ice. Samsonov, through an interpreter, said some days, he had trouble breathing and walking.

Jakub Vrana remains the only Capitals player on the list. He was added Saturday.