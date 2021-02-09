The entire Flyers team — players, coaches and other personnel — was given rapid tests before Sunday’s game, according to the NHL. All of those tests came back negative, and the league opted to let the game be played. The Flyers won, 7-4.

On Tuesday, another Philadelphia player went on the NHL’s covid-19 protocol list after a positive test late Monday night, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. That move triggered Tuesday’s postponement.

It is unclear when the game will be made up.

Being added to the covid-19 protocol list does not necessarily mean the player tested positive. Players also can end up on the list for travel quarantines or contact tracing or if they are symptomatic.

Almost 100 players across the league have gone on the list since the season began in mid-January, but fewer than half of those players had confirmed positive tests, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week.

The Capitals now have three straight postponed games this week. Two games against the Sabres, originally scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, were postponed because of coronavirus issues with Buffalo. The Sabres were shut down last week but returned to practice Tuesday.

The NHL has three teams shut down because of coronavirus issues: the New Jersey Devils, the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche. In the East Division, Buffalo and New Jersey have not played since they faced each other Jan. 31, and the Devils had three more games postponed Monday.

Washington’s next scheduled game is Sunday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

The Capitals have had their own coronavirus problems this season. Four players — Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov — landed on the covid-19 list in January after Samsonov tested positive. All four have since returned to practice.

Kuznetsov and Samsonov, both of whom came off the list Monday, developed coronavirus symptoms during their time away from the team and spent more than two weeks off the ice. Samsonov, through an interpreter, said he had trouble breathing and walking some days.

Jakub Vrana remains the only Capitals player on the covid-19 list. He was added Saturday.