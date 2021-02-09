“That’s when it hit home that we were actually going to play, and the precautions that we were going to need to take,” Hanson said. “For some reason I really didn’t believe it was going to happen. So I hadn’t worried about it.”

In Northern Virginia, the only local jurisdiction in which schools are moving forward with plans for a condensed season, football’s arrival has forced a reckoning with the many changes that will be in place this winter.

“First of all, it’s cold outside,” Hanson said. “It’s just odd being out there in February. Second of all, we’re just going in the afternoon, only one practice. And third of all, we have a lot of social distancing rules in place. So it’s been quite different.”

Temperatures were in the low 40s on Thursday, the first day of practice in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties. The weather should get warmer over the course of a six-week regular season, but the frigid afternoons and ever-threatening prospect of snow cancellations have added a worrisome new dimension to early season preparation.

“I think some kids may be a little nervous about playing when it’s so cold,” Mount Vernon Coach Monty Fritts said. “And we really haven’t hit yet, which is where the cold is really going to make an impact.”

Teams will have a little more than two weeks of practice before the first game, about half of what they would get in a normal season. This year will not feature two-a-days or preseason scrimmages, making it harder to assess talent and install schemes. The short turnaround, the looming possibility of a two-week pause for exposure to the coronavirus and the greater likelihood of otherwise minor injuries have forced some coaches to simplify their strategies.

“You can’t really get into the [complex] stuff because if you go down with the corona in your program, you’re off for 14 days,” Unity Reed Coach Carroll Walker said. “You have to change your playbook and save some stuff to not make it too hard on these kids so they’re ready to go step on the field if something like that happens.”

Since the pandemic shut down high school sports last spring, there have been many debates surrounding football. Some people believed if the symbolism and ritual of Friday night lights could return, everything would feel a little bit closer to normal. The area has been divided in terms of who is playing and who isn’t.

In Maryland, plans differ depending on the county; the most populous one, Montgomery County, plans to begin in-person practice at the end of February and have a brief season from March 19 to April 17. D.C., meanwhile, will not be holding fall sports this school year but intends to have a spring season beginning in mid-March.

With winter sports still underway in Northern Virginia, many football teams are practicing without key players who might still be participating in basketball, wrestling or indoor track. At Lake Braddock, Bruins sophomore quarterback Jamie Kaiser is planning to sit out this football season so he can focus on the rest of the basketball calendar. A three-sport athlete, Kaiser said he felt limited by the condensed winter-fall-spring schedule.

“I love switching it up every season; it’s just fun,” Kaiser said. “So I was kind of mad [about the proposed schedule]. It didn’t really give us much time, especially as a basketball team, to get the chemistry right. The same thing will likely happen with football.”

Fritts said the Majors plan to keep just 30 to 35 players on the varsity roster in hopes of getting the starters more reps in practice and also limiting the amount of exposure among the team. One issue the team has faced early on, however, is transportation. With students taking virtual classes, they can no longer just hang out after school and wait for practice. The first few days have required a lot of carpooling or bike riding.

Players arrive at practice carrying all of their gear, too, because locker room access is limited. The heaps of equipment that line the field are one of many daily reminders that the most important changes to this season are the health and safety protocols. That includes ever-present masks, which will be worn during practices and games.

Several local coaches, Hanson included, said players have shown up in record numbers to the first few days of practice and have displayed an eagerness to get involved. But that excitement must be balanced with caution: One misstep could cause a two-week pause, which has plagued the winter sports season.

Programs must ask for a complete and total commitment off the field as well as on it. Players must show caution in all aspects of their life to avoid exposure and keep the season going.

“We try to really enforce that message,” Fritts said. “This weekend a few kids on the team group chat asked where everyone was watching the Super Bowl, and their teammates responded, ‘At home with our mask on; don’t go anywhere.’ ... They’re trying to protect their season as best as they can.”