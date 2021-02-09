This year was a bit of a whipsaw, too. Rutgers rolled to a 7-1 start with victories over Illinois, Maryland, Purdue and Syracuse, only to drop five in a row. But things have shifted again, and Steve Pikiell’s team has claimed four in a row heading into Wednesday’s trip to Iowa.

Best of all, there isn’t an obvious hole in the Scarlet Knights’ postseason profile. While the RAC has a rightful reputation as a tough place to play, Rutgers has already won more road games (three) than it did all of last season (two).

It owns a 4-5 record in Quadrant 1 games according to the NCAA’s NET metric, the sort of showing likely to land a team in the middle of the bracket. Sure enough, the Scarlet Knights are a No. 7 seed in this week’s projection.

The closest thing Rutgers has to a bad loss is a stumble at Michigan State. That sentence in itself illustrates both how solid the Scarlet Knights have been and just how weird this particular college basketball season is.

There remains some work to do, but Rutgers is on track at 11-6 to finally end a 30-year NCAA drought. With a few more victories over the next seven games, the Scarlet Knights will be able to lock in a spot in Indianapolis.

Field notes

Last four included: Connecticut, Colorado State, Minnesota, Seton Hall

First four on the outside: Richmond, Loyola Chicago, Maryland, Virginia Commonwealth

Next four on the outside: St. John’s, Syracuse, Western Kentucky, Georgia Tech

Conference call: Big Ten (9), Big 12 (7), Atlantic Coast (6), Southeastern (6), Big East (5), Pac-12 (5), Mountain West (4), Atlantic 10 (2), West Coast (2)

Moving in: Bryant, Seton Hall, Texas State, UC Santa Barbara, Weber State

Moving out: Coastal Carolina, Long Island, Montana State, Richmond, UC Irvine

Bracket projection

West vs. East, South vs. Midwest

West Region

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) NORTHEAST/Bryant-SOUTHWESTERN/Prairie View A&M

(8) Arkansas vs. (9) Saint Louis

(5) Florida State vs. (12) Connecticut/Minnesota

(4) Texas vs. (13) CONFERENCE USA/UAB

(3) Iowa vs. (14) PATRIOT/Colgate

(6) Colorado vs. (11) North Carolina

(7) Oklahoma State vs. (10) Indiana

(2) SOUTHEASTERN/Alabama vs. (15) WESTERN ATHLETIC/Grand Canyon

Connecticut is expected to get star James Bouknight back, and not a moment too soon. The Huskies have gone 3-3 in his absence, including home losses to Seton Hall and St. John’s that are making for increasingly uncomfortable comparisons. … Minnesota is running out of chances to win a road game. The Gophers’ next chance is Sunday at Maryland, when they’ll be playing for the third time in seven days. …

Texas needs to get well, and with Kansas State on the road and Texas Christian at home this week, it has a chance. It’s worth noting TCU has proved a nuisance (and occasionally more) on the road this season. … Grand Canyon is the first WAC team to pull off a season sweep of New Mexico State since Nevada in 2012.

East Region

(1) Ohio State vs. (16) COLONIAL/Northeastern

(8) Clemson vs. (9) Boise State

(5) West Virginia vs. (12) MID-AMERICAN/Toledo

(4) Missouri vs. (13) SOUTHLAND/Abilene Christian

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) SOUTHERN/Furman

(6) UCLA vs. (11) ATLANTIC 10/St. Bonaventure

(7) Rutgers vs. (10) Louisiana State

(2) BIG EAST/Villanova vs. (15) SUN BELT/Texas State

Northeastern entered the week tied in the loss column atop the CAA with James Madison, and one spot ahead in the NET rankings. The teams have already split their season series. … West Virginia just had a week when it checked off multiple “taking care of business” boxes. It beat the Big 12’s last-place team (Iowa State) on the road, then dispatched midpack Kansas by 12 at home. And, yes, it feels strange to describe Kansas as “midpack.” …

There was no shame in UCLA losing at Southern California over the weekend while playing shorthanded. The Bruins will get dinged a bit more if it drops either game of its trip to Washington State and Washington this week. … Villanova drops down to the No. 2 line after its loss to St. John’s, but the Wildcats still own the best profile in the Big East.

South Region

(1) BIG 12/Baylor vs. (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/North Carolina A&T-BIG SKY/Weber State

(8) Louisville vs. (9) Brigham Young

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) Colorado State/Seton Hall

(4) PAC-12/Southern California vs. (13) BIG WEST/UC Santa Barbara

(3) Tennessee vs. (14) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

(6) Kansas vs. (11) MOUNTAIN WEST/Utah State

(7) Xavier vs. (10) Oregon

(2) Illinois vs. (15) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Baylor hasn’t played in a week, and it won’t play again until Feb. 20 at the earliest. The Bears won’t fall off the No. 1 seed line because of their virus pause, but it’s reasonable to wonder how sharp they’ll be whenever they return. … It was a good week for Seton Hall, which swept a New England trip to Providence and Connecticut. The Pirates are 5-2 in Big East road games. …

Xavier has played once since Jan. 10. Oregon had played once since Jan. 9 before splitting at home with the Pac-12’s Washington schools. Bank on at least a few matchups of teams struggling to achieve any sort of continuity when the tournament field is unveiled next month. … Illinois cleaned up coming out of a 10-day break between games (a function of Michigan State’s virus issues prompting a postponement coupled with an open date). The Illini have defeated Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin in succession.

Midwest Region

(1) BIG TEN/Michigan vs. (16) HORIZON/Cleveland State

(8) Florida vs. (9) San Diego State

(5) Virginia Tech vs. (12) BIG SOUTH/Winthrop

(4) Oklahoma vs. (13) OHIO VALLEY/Belmont

(3) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (14) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty

(6) Creighton vs. (11) MISSOURI VALLEY/Drake

(7) Purdue vs. (10) Stanford

(2) ATLANTIC COAST/Virginia vs. (15) METRO ATLANTIC/Siena

Michigan is inching closer to returning to the floor. If it gets in Sunday’s date against Wisconsin, the Wolverines will have gone 23 days between games. … Trivia question: Who leads Division I victories? None other than Belmont. The Bruins (20-1) are 14-0 in the Ohio Valley and get second-place Morehead State at home on Saturday. …

Creighton has swept at-large contenders Connecticut, St. John’s and Seton Hall, but lost at home to sub-.500 Georgetown, Marquette and Providence. College basketball can be weird. … Drake fell from 13th to 32nd in the NET following its loss to Valparaiso on Sunday. The 18-1 Bulldogs get a two-game set at home against Loyola Chicago this weekend.