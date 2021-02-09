Mahomes was limping noticeably during the Chiefs’ victory over the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. He left that game in the second half under the NFL’s concussion protocol but was cleared to play in the AFC championship game. Mahomes said during the postseason’s late stages that the condition of his toe was improving.

He said Sunday night, following the Chiefs’ 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, that he would have the toe reevaluated Monday to determine whether surgery was necessary.

“I mean, I can’t say the toe was a problem when I played last week or two weeks ago, when I played well on it,” Mahomes said after the game. “It’s something you battle through. You’re playing football. You have to battle through injuries. And so we’ll look at it [Monday] and make a final decision of if we’re going to have to have surgery or not.”

The rehabilitation process is expected to take several months, according to the NFL Network report. It’s not clear whether that will cause Mahomes to miss any offseason activities. NFL teams had no on-field practices last offseason, as teams’ offseason programs were conducted entirely remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders of the NFL Players Association have said that should be taken into account as the league and players’ union begin their deliberations about what to do this offseason. But no decisions have been made yet about teams’ offseason programs for players this spring and summer.