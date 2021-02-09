“When you increase the number of female executive members, if their speaking time isn’t restricted to a certain extent, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying,” he said, as told by an Agence France-Presse translation of an Asahi Shimbun story.
“Women are competitive,” Mori added. “When one person raises a hand, others think they need to speak up as well. That’s why everyone speaks.”
Mori, the 83-year-old former prime minister of Japan who has a history of offensive remarks, apologized for his comments on Thursday but said he will not resign.
“Regarding my remark yesterday, it was going against the mentality of the Olympics and Paralympics,” he told reporters. “I would like to take back what I said, and apologize to those who were offended by my remarks. The Olympics and Paralympics represent the equality of both men and women, and I am thankful for the women athletes and staff.”
The Mainichi reported Tuesday that 390 Olympic and Paralympic volunteers in Japan have quit in the wake of Mori’s remarks, and a poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency found that 59.9 percent of respondents said they did not think Mori was fit to serve as head of Tokyo’s Olympic organizing effort. Only 6.8 percent of respondents said he should stay in the role.
On Tuesday, female members of the Japanese legislature wore white to protest Mori’s remarks.
This year’s Olympics were postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a number of prominent individuals have called on the Games to be canceled with the virus still surging throughout the world.
Read more: