Quarterback Tom Brady leaned over the edge of his boat to converse with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who thanked Brady and said the unconventional parade “may not be pretty but it will work.”

What you need to know

Plans are similar to last year when the Lightning won the Stanley Cup and staged a boat parade. Fans on Wednesday are expected to throng the Riverwalk, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Curtis Hixon Park and other waterside spots in downtown Tampa. The event will also be live-streamed on the team’s website, as well as by the city of Tampa and Hillsborough County social media accounts.

The parade is a departure from the usual landlocked festivities, a nod to the area and, of course, to the coronavirus pandemic. The Buccaneers’ parade, which begins at 1 p.m. Eastern time, will not end with a rally at Raymond James Stadium, unlike the Lightning party. An executive order by Mayor Jane Castor requiring the wearing of masks outdoors will remain in effect.

The Lightning celebration on the last day of September was a raucous one, with what appeared to be little regard for social distancing. Lightning players were photographed letting fans drink directly from the Stanley Cup and photos and reports indicated that many who turned out were clustered together while not wearing masks.

The Lightning had encouraged fans “to safely gather along the Riverwalk, exercising proper social distancing guidelines, including the wearing of face coverings,” and attendance at a rally that followed at the stadium was limited to 15,000.

During this parade, unlike the Lightning’s, boaters won’t be allowed to take part in the procession, which will include Castor and city and county leaders, but they can take their vessels to the parade if they remain 50 feet from the official party.