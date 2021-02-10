Olympic swimmer Klete Keller is facing new charges and possibly a stiffer punishment for his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riot after a federal grand jury returned a new indictment Wednesday against the five-time Olympic medalist.

When Keller was initially taken into custody last month, the FBI charged him with three crimes: violent entry, obstructing law enforcement and disorderly conduct. Like many of the cases stemming from the Jan. 6 riot, though, prosecutors turned to a grand jury to consider whether more serious charges were warranted.

The indictment filed Wednesday charges Keller with seven counts, including civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a restricted building. The new charges could carry a maximum sentence of nearly 30 years, more if it’s determined Keller’s actions resulted in any injuries.

Keller, 38, was released last month on a personal recognizance bond and is in Colorado Springs.

Investigators relied on videos from inside the Capitol that circulated on social media to confirm his presence. Keller’s athletic fame, 6-foot-6 stature and his decision to wear a Team USA jacket inside the Capitol aided investigators and distinguished him amid the mob that stormed the building.

Keller’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

Spencer Hsu contributed to this report.