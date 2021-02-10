The indictment filed Wednesday charges Keller with seven counts, including civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a restricted building. The new charges could carry a maximum sentence of nearly 30 years, more if it’s determined Keller’s actions resulted in any injuries.
Keller, 38, was released last month on a personal recognizance bond and is in Colorado Springs.
Investigators relied on videos from inside the Capitol that circulated on social media to confirm his presence. Keller’s athletic fame, 6-foot-6 stature and his decision to wear a Team USA jacket inside the Capitol aided investigators and distinguished him amid the mob that stormed the building.
Keller’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.
Spencer Hsu contributed to this report.