“I’m not sure if I’m available or not. That’s a Seahawks question,” Wilson said on the “Dan Patrick Show.”

Later in the interview, the seven-time Pro Bowler said, “I’m not sure how long I’ll play in Seattle. I think hopefully it can be forever. But things change, obviously, along the way.”

Wilson also told Patrick that his pass protection with the Seahawks was “a big thing that we’ve got to fix,” and he more than doubled down on that assertion later in the day.

In a media session with reporters, ostensibly to celebrate his selection as the winner of this year’s NFL Man of the Year award, Wilson declared that he was “frustrated with getting hit too much.”

“I think that the reality is that I’ve definitely been hit,” he added. “I’ve been sacked almost 400 times, so we’ve got to get better. I’ve got to find ways to get better, too.”

Wilsons’s comments appeared to be aimed at putting on notice the Seahawks — who reportedly have fielded inquiries about him — but fell well short of a trade demand. In other words, he has not yet reached the point Matthew Stafford did a few weeks ago, which resulted in the longtime Detroit Lions quarterback getting a change of scenery when the Lions agreed to trade him to the Los Angeles Rams.

Fellow quarterback Jared Goff went the other way in the deal, and while it might be reasonable to guess that the California native wasn’t thrilled about his change of address, we don’t know that for a fact. What we do know, through any number of reports, is that Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston, leaving major questions about whether the Texans can mend that relationship.

Perhaps Houston and Seattle can try to solve their problems by trading Watson for Wilson. Or might Watson get dealt to Green Bay for another high-priced but possibly disgruntled star?

Probably not, but Aaron Rodgers stirred the pot after the Packers’ loss in the NFC championship game when he said he was among the team’s players with “futures that are uncertain.” He added at the time, “There’s a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. I’m just going to have to take some time away, for sure, and clear my head and just kind of see what’s going on with everything. But it’s pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys that may or may not be here next year.”

Rodgers made it clear he was displeased last year when the Green Bay drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, and he acknowledged it could spell the imminent end of his decorated run with the team. If the Packers had been thinking about moving on soon from the then-two-time NFL MVP, however, the fact that his outstanding season just won him the award for a third time probably has changed their calculations.

The same cannot be said of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz, who played so poorly in 2020 that he got benched. It is unclear whether that was the last straw for him, but Wentz was reported in early January to have expressed a desire to be traded, and recent accounts suggest the Eagles are trying to accommodate that desire.

Among the teams reported to have an interest in Wentz are the Chicago Bears, which can’t be very comforting to current starter Mitchell Trubisky. In a similar vein, rampant talk of possible Watson destinations has to have been at least somewhat disconcerting to the likes of the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr, the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and the Denver Broncos’ Drew Lock. All the talk has clearly reached the ears of Tagovailoa, who was drafted fifth overall just last year but who told Patrick last week that he was “not too sure” about his future in Miami.

Those comments were echoed Tuesday by Wilson, who also hinted at frustration with not being consulted enough on the Seahawks’ personnel decisions.

“I want to be able to be involved, because at the end of the day, it’s your legacy, it’s your team’s legacy, it’s the guys you get to go into the huddle with, and at the end of the day, those guys you’ve got to trust,” he said. “I think it helps to be involved more. I think that dialogue should happen more often, in my opinion.”

Wilson noted that he helped push for Seattle to acquire an accomplished left tackle, Duane Brown, in 2017. Despite that move to bolster the Seahawks’ line, their Super Bowl-winning quarterback has been sacked 394 times since 2012, the most of any NFL quarterback through his first nine seasons since 1970 (per ESPN).

As for what really gets his goat, though, Wilson asserted on Tuesday, “You know what I hate? I hate sitting there watching other guys play the game. There’s nothing worse.”

That was a reference to the fact that Wilson was at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to view Super Bowl LV in person. That afforded him a chance to see how Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady “wasn’t touched,” as Wilson put it, whereas Kansas City Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes was “running for his life” from pass-rushers and ultimately had a terrible outing in a lopsided loss.

After the 31-9 defeat, Mahomes bemoaned an uncharacteristically dismal performance in which “we weren’t on the same page as an offense.”

“I wasn’t getting the ball out on time. The receivers were running routes not exactly where I thought they were going to be at,” he said. “The offensive line, they were good sometimes and sometimes they let guys through. When you play a good defense like that, you’ve got to be on the same page as an offense, and we weren’t today, and that’s why we played so bad.

“They were just better than us.”