“While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor’s sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many,” Paylor’s fiancee, Ebony Reed, said in a statement released by Yahoo. “Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice. His legacy will leave an enduring impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans. More important, Terez was a devoted son, grandson, brother, an adoring fiance and a wonderful friend to so many. To know him was to love him. He will be dearly missed.”

Paylor, a Detroit native who graduated from Howard University, arrived at the Star in 2006 and worked his way up to covering the Chiefs for five years. He covered the team’s first Super Bowl victory in 50 years while at Yahoo.

His death stunned fellow sports journalists, who paid tribute to a fun-loving, hard-working rising star.

“He wanted to be great,” Sam Mellinger, a former colleague, wrote for the Star. “He was honest about what that would require. He attacked it with uncommon energy and focus.” The Chiefs’ communications team called his death “heart wrenching. He was so young and full of life, he always wanted to do right by people.”

Paylor’s death was another awful loss in the tightly knit sports journalism community. ESPN baseball reporter Pedro Gomez died unexpectedly Sunday at age 58. NFL.com writer and podcaster Chris Wesseling, 46, died the same day of cancer. Sekou Smith, 48, a longtime NBA reporter and analyst, died last month of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

At the Super Bowl, two veteran NFL reporters who died in October were memorialized in the press box: Vaughn McClure, who covered the Atlanta Falcons for ESPN, and Sid Hartman, a longtime columnist and radio commentator in Minneapolis.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick tweeted that the news of Paylor’s death left him numb: “Terez Paylor was my guy. Respected him to the fullest. 100%. He was real, talented, intelligent, genuine … I loved talking ball with the man. This is just devastating in every way. My condolences.”

Others, such as Star columnist Vahe Gregorian, also felt the loss acutely. “This dreadful event has set loose a stream-of-consciousness flood of memories — from the humorous to the poignant to the essence of who we think he was,” Gregorian wrote. “When I think of Terez, I’ll think of his relentless study of the game and endless desire to keep improving his craft and his creativity and that laugh and smile.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post started in journalism alongside Paylor and recalled the camaraderie born of days on the high school beat. “This dude treated Smithville High as though he was covering the New England Patriots,” she wrote. “He made Missouri girls’ swimming state champions feel like the Super Bowl.”

Paylor made football, as well as the people who play it, come alive with his writing. “He was so good at capturing the human side of football players and coaches, which is really hard to do,” The Post’s Les Carpenter tweeted. “This is such sad, awful news.”

Yahoo columnist Dan Wetzel chose six words to describe Paylor: “talented, driven, dedicated. Serious. Soulful. Grateful.” Yahoo NFL editor Al Toby wrote: “Watching Terez live out his dream has been one of the greatest privileges I’ve had as an editor. He was our ‘football dork’ and we loved and valued him for that + much more. As much as he connected with his co-workers, the bond was just as strong with readers. Yes, sir. Yes, sir.”

Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, tweeted that Paylor “was one of the best out there and a wonderful man.”

NFL writers get to known one another as they spend long hours in stadiums and press rooms, waiting for brief access to athletes and coaches. “I was so impressed a few years ago with how he did his job on the Chiefs beat, I called to express my admiration and how he made us proud,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, a veteran NFL reporter, tweeted. “People my age, we know time here is finite.”