“It feels like we’ve been playing the season for a long time, but I know we’re still pretty early in the year,” T.J. Oshie said.

Thursday’s practice was the first time the team has had a full roster available to them since Jan. 19, when the Capitals played the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Four players — Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov — were added to the NHL’s covid-19 list on Jan. 20, after Samsonov tested positive for the coronavirus.

Then, the injury bug hit the Capitals.

Winger Tom Wilson missed two games after suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 22 against the Buffalo Sabres. Lars Eller missed four games after he was crunched along the boards in a game on Jan. 26 against the New York Islanders. Justin Schultz has missed four games since he took a puck to the face on Jan. 28 against the Islanders. Conor Sheary missed one game with a knee injury suffered last Monday against Boston. Even Oshie has missed a game with an upper body injury.

“It’s been a weird year,” Wilson said. “Obviously ups and downs, guys in and out of the lineup. That will probably be a theme for the whole year, but it is good timing for us to reset, focus on our game, get some key guys back and get other guys back who are nursing some things.”

Taxi squad players and emergency roster exemptions were fully utilized, as well as call ups from the Hershey Bears, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. At one point, the Caps had to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen because of absences and not having enough salary cap space to call up another forward.

But now, the team is seemingly back to square one. Ovechkin and Orlov were cleared to return on Jan. 30. Kuznetsov and Samsonov were cleared on Monday. Jakub Vrana, who entered covid protocols on Saturday was removed from the list on Tuesday.

Now, the biggest concern is the coronavirus issues leaguewide.

“In many ways, I don’t want to say I expected it, but I think from the league’s perspective or players’, I think we knew it wasn’t going to go perfectly,” said John Carlson.

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said that with the way players are progressing so far, he expects to have all players available against Pittsburgh on Sunday. Laviolette said he is not sure if the team would have had its full group of players available for Tuesday’s postponed game against the Philadelphia Flyers, but they were “awfully close.”

The game was postponed because of coronavirus issue in Philadelphia. The Flyers’ facilities are shut down through Sunday.

“We are in the thick of things right now,” Wilson said. “There is going to be adversity. I’m kind of just like wake up, see what our team services guy … has sent us for that day and then just go for it. Sometimes even on a day-to-day basis, like Philly you wake up thinking you got a game and there is not. There is no reason to really be bent out of shape or get worried or frustrated with anything. Just do our job and be ready when we have to drop the puck.”

With their players getting back to full strength, the Capitals also know they have plenty to work on. After faring well (3-0-1 without Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Orlov or Samsonov back), they are currently on a three-game losing streak.

The Capitals have allowed three-plus goals in 10 out of 12 games this season and have repeatedly talked about their need for a better effort in their defensive zone. Players have gotten caught flat-footed in the zone, including one of team’s most recent games on Feb. 4 against the New York Rangers, when defenseman Anthony Bitetto scored on a lackluster effort by the Capitals in the d-zone. It was only Bitetto’s third goal in his 185th career game.

Washington has lost a handful of leads late in games, as one of their main issues last season has been an problem again this season. Center Nicklas Backstrom said he thinks the team has struggled in that area because they’ve been too passive in the third period when they’ve needed to stay aggressive.

“Teams are going to take you apart if you’re passive and just try to protect the lead at all times,” Backstrom said. “That’s an area we talked about we got to be better at. Even if we’re up a couple goals in the third, the easiest way to defend is probably attacking and keep the puck and possession.”

While the team has multiple areas to improve on before Sunday, the consensus from players is that this short stretch of no games could be beneficial in the long run.

With a shortened training camp, this mini pause gives players a chance to better understand the ins and outs of Laviolette’s system, while also getting a chance to try to fix past mistakes they’ve seen through the season’s first 12 games.

“I think it [this break] is certainly good for us right now … but at the same time, who knows how this year is going to go,” Carlson said. “Like this month for us was probably going to be our busiest month with the most games and travel and yada, yada, yada, so if you just attach this to the end of the year, so to speak, then it’s not the best thing in the world to have going into the playoffs either.”