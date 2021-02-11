Doyle, who had served under Kirk Ferentz as Iowa’s strength coach since 1999 and was said to have unusual authority for an assistant in his position, was placed on administrative leave June 6 and signed a separation agreement with the school eight days later. As part of the agreement, the nation’s highest-paid strength coach at $800,000 annually would receive 15 months’ salary and 15 months of benefits for him and his family, though the latter would end if he found new employment.

Many of the allegations against Doyle, who is White, were raised by former players who are Black. Manny Rugamba, a starter at cornerback in 2017 and 2018 who later transferred to Miami (Ohio), described numerous instances of cultural insensitivity on Doyle’s part while in the team’s weight room.

“I was lifting in the weight room and one of the lifts we had to do was open and close your hands in a bowl of rice, while walking to the bowl of rice one of my Black teammates and close friends just left the rice station and was at the bench rack,” Rugamba wrote on Twitter in June. “After benching there was some rice left back on the bar. Coach Doyle then says, ‘wtf is this s--- clean it up.’ The player walks over to clean it up and walks away from Doyle. Doyle then says, ‘why you walking wit all that swagger I’ll put you back on the streets.’ The kid comes from a happy home with both parents.

“A separate incident happened before one of our team lifts. He asked the same player where he was the night before the player says, ‘my girl house.’ Coach Doyle then pulls his pants halfway down to sag off his but turns his hat backwards puts one hand in his pants and starts to strut while mocking the player saying ‘I was at my giiirrrlllss house’.

“At 18-21 years old, Seeing others be treated like this made you walk around the football facility on eggshells. Unable to be yourself constantly trying to fit the Iowa Culture caused anxiety that could be unbearable at times with your dreams and career on the line.”

Another former player, walk-on Terrance Pryor, said he was confronted about quitting the team by Doyle, who suggested he take up rowing.

“Oh wait, Black people don’t like boats in water, do they?” Doyle is alleged by Pryor to have said.

In a statement released June 7, Doyle said he never “crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based on race.”

An external review of the Iowa football program, conducted by a law firm and released in July, found that Black players often felt they were treated more harshly than White players and that the program’s rules “perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity.” Doyle and Ferentz were the only coaches mentioned by name in the report, though three coaches were accused of bullying players and being verbally abusive.