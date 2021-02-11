Maryland (10-10, 4-9 Big Ten) was already scheduled to play at Nebraska on Wednesday, but now they’ll host the Cornhuskers in College Park. Nebraska (4-11, 0-8) will play at Penn State on Sunday, so logistically, the adjustment makes sense and will allow the Cornhuskers to stay on the East coast.
Nebraska had to postpone five straight games last month. The Cornhuskers, who returned to play Saturday, have relied on quick-turnarounds between matchups in the hopes of making up their lost games. Between Feb. 6-20, the Cornhuskers are now scheduled to play eight games in 15 days. Both games at Maryland will begin at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska has yet to win a Big Ten game this season, and Maryland will now have the opportunity to win three games next week. The Terps face Minnesota at Xfinity Center on Sunday, with only a one-day layoff before the pair of games against Nebraska. Maryland defeated the Golden Gophers, 63-49, when the teams played in Minneapolis last month.
Even though Maryland has won four games against ranked teams, including three on the road, the Terps still need to improve their conference record. Home wins over a Nebraska won’t do much to help Maryland’s tournament résumé, but over the course of just a few days, the Terps could significantly improve their 4-9 Big Ten record.
Read more: