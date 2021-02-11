Newman was in position to win his second Daytona 500 since 2008 when his car came into contact with one driven by Ryan Blaney. It crossed traffic and hit he outside wall, flipping before being hit by Corey LaJoie’s car and flying higher before, upside down, it skidded across the finish line. Newman finished in ninth place. Viewers and fans held their breath as the crash was replayed over and over. With no memory of that, he’s ready for this year’s race.

“If you’ve ever been in a car accident or you know somebody that has been in a car accident and they were conscious the whole time, they will always carry that fear with them,” Newman told reporters on Media Day earlier this month. “I have no memory, so therefore I have no fear.”

The 43-year-old driver managed to finish ahead of Michael Jordan, who was second on Google’s list thanks to “The Last Dance” documentary series. Presumably Newman has Googled himself a few times because he admitted that he has watched video from “every angle I could possibly watch,” something he does with every crash, not just his, in an effort to learn.

“The biggest problem is I don’t have any memory of my own angle, which is the ultimate angle,” he said. “That’s gone and will always be gone no matter how many times I watch a replay or different variation of that replay. It doesn’t change my personal memory because it just doesn’t exist.”

Newman spent two days in Halifax Medical Center, with an absence of updates fueling fears about his injuries. But two days later, he walked out of the hospital — shoeless and clutching the hands of his two daughter — and headed for the track to hang out with Martin Truex Jr., a close friend. He’d suffered a brain bruise in the crash, he said later.

“I really can’t remember the first thing he said,” his father, Greg, told the Charlotte Observer of the hospitalization, “but I remember the second or third thing I said was, ‘Do you want a Krispy Kreme doughnut?’ and he shook his head yeah. So I had to go get him some Krispy Kremes.”

Partly because of the coronavirus pandemic, Newman missed only three races and by August, he was driving in the Go Bowling 235 in a return to Daytona International Speedway. He may not remember his crash, but he is aware of how fortunate he was. “It was special in more ways than one to come back in through the tunnel, get back inside the racetrack,” Newman said on the “Today” show at the time.

He had a message for fans that day. “Hey, everyone, just want to say a big thank you,” he said over the car radio before that race. “This is a special day for me, a lot of it because of all the things that you guys did back in February. … Thank you for your support, not only for me personally, but all of the things that you do for all of us drivers. It goes a long way, and I wanted to say thank you from the deepest of my heart. Thank you.”

That may have been the best indication that he recognized what he had gone through. Fe Roster, a registered nurse who works at Halifax Health, where Newman was treated, was in victory lane when the crash occurred and rushed to the hospital, she recently told Orlando’s WFTV.

“We had everything at our disposal, and he required it,” Roster said. “Fortunately, we’re here today to continue to celebrate his life. … It wasn’t his time.”

Newman may have no memory of the crash, but he has a constant reminder. The mangled No. 6 Ford sits in a shop on his farm near Statesville, N.C. “... I tell people, how many chances do you have of a trophy of something that saved your life? And that’s how I look at it,” he explained to NBC Sports in November. “That almost cost me my life, but it’s also the things that saved my life.

“I look at it as the guys that welded the car together, the guys that bolted the seat in, my helmet. All the things that saved me that day, those are trophies in my mind. That’s part of why it’s there. It’s educational for my kids, it’s educational for me, it’s educational for everyone in the garage area. And I appreciate that.”

That educational process also has made him “probably more spiritual than I ever was,” he added. “I’m more giving than I ever was. I’m more empathetic than I ever was. I’m probably a better dad. I’m a better person because I had that moment.

“So I don’t think it’s changed me, but I think it’s exaggerated the positive things that could have been me in the past, and I appreciate that. It’s changed me only in the way that it’s made me a better person.”